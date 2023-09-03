Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax on TV in real time?
Okay, it was the club's first defeat in an official match, but it casts doubt on the team's ability to remain consistent. It was the first time in the last six games that Ajax had failed to score. Even so, Ajax have averaged 2 goals per game during this stretch. So the team will be out to prove that they have the desire and hunger to be at the forefront of Dutch soccer once again. If they let up, their rivals will surprise them.
Fortuna Sittard:
This flattering start is due to the fact that Fortuna have been unbeaten since pre-season. They've gone six matches unbeaten. In official matches, the team has drawn twice and won once. During this stretch, they held defending champions Feyenoord to a 0-0 draw. It's fair to say that their rivals played the whole match with one man less, but it was a good result. Despite their tactical balance, their attack is their main strength - an average of 1.5 goals per game in their last 6 matches.
Forttuna are making a very positive start to the season. The team is ready to hold off another favorite at the start of the season. Ajax went through to the group stage of the Europa League with an embarrassing defeat at home. The team knows it will have to play a little harder to get its second win in this competition.
It's going to be a tough match. Despite being well down the pecking order compared to Ajax, Fortuna are making a good start to the season and are competitive, regardless of the opponents they face. What's more, they feel more confident at home. However, when they play at their best, Ajax can still perform at a very high level. More than Fortuna can resist. Needing to show some answers after their frustrating last performance, Ajax should be determined to win this match. Ajax are therefore the favorites.
The ball rolls for Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax at 09:30 at the Offermans Joosten Stadion in Sittard, Holland.
Date: September 3, 2023
Time: 08:30 AM ET
Venue: Offermans Joosten Stadion, located in Sittard, Netherlands
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).