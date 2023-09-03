Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Eredivisie
Where and how to watch Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax on TV in real time?

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax
Eredivisie

Date: September 3, 2023

Time: 08:30 AM ET

Venue: Offermans Joosten Stadion, located in Sittard, Netherlands
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

When is the Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Eredivisie match between Fortuna Sittard and Ajax kicks off at 09:30 (Brasília time) at the Offermans Joosten Stadion in Sittard, Netherlands. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Fortune:

Ivor Pandur, Ivo Pinto, Rodrigo Guth, Dimitrios Siovas, Mitchell Dijks, Loreintz Rosier, Alen Halilovic, Deroy Duarte, Oguzhan Ozyakup, Tijjani Noslin, Iñigo Córdoba
Probable Ajax:

Jay Gorter, Devyne Rensch, Jakov Medic, Jorrel Hato, Owen Wijndal, Kenneth Taylor, van den Boomen, Benjamin Tahirovic, Carlos Forbs , Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn
Ajax as a visitor

Although their last home outing was a resounding 4-1 victory over Ludogorets in the first leg, that's where Ajax have been most erratic throughout their preparations. For example, they have lost four games in their last six outings in this condition, conceding an average of 2.5 goals per game. Ajax should be on their game, therefore.
Foto: Ajax
Fortuna as boss:

However, since last season, Fortuna have been a strong home side. Not surprisingly, they have won half of their last 6 home games. In short, they have only played 2 home games this season, picking up 4 points during this stretch. Once again, their attack has had a hand in these good results, averaging 1.5 goals per game.
Ajax:

Then Ajax managed to confirm their progress to the Europa League group stage in midweek by eliminating Ludogorets. However, the team frustrated its fans. After thrashing Ludogorets 4-1 on the road, the club played very poorly in the return leg, losing 1-0. It wasn't out of the ordinary. After all, it was Ajax's third defeat in the last six games.

Okay, it was the club's first defeat in an official match, but it casts doubt on the team's ability to remain consistent. It was the first time in the last six games that Ajax had failed to score. Even so, Ajax have averaged 2 goals per game during this stretch. So the team will be out to prove that they have the desire and hunger to be at the forefront of Dutch soccer once again. If they let up, their rivals will surprise them.

Fortuna Sittard:

Fortuna's start to the season is encouraging. Perhaps it doesn't indicate that the club will be fighting for the top spots in the Eredivisie 23/24, but that they'll be able to have a calmer and better campaign than last year. That would certainly be satisfactory. After all, Fortuna were near the bottom of the table last season.

This flattering start is due to the fact that Fortuna have been unbeaten since pre-season. They've gone six matches unbeaten. In official matches, the team has drawn twice and won once. During this stretch, they held defending champions Feyenoord to a 0-0 draw. It's fair to say that their rivals played the whole match with one man less, but it was a good result. Despite their tactical balance, their attack is their main strength - an average of 1.5 goals per game in their last 6 matches.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Fortuna Sittard and Ajax is matchday 4 of the Eredivisie 23/24.

Forttuna are making a very positive start to the season. The team is ready to hold off another favorite at the start of the season. Ajax went through to the group stage of the Europa League with an embarrassing defeat at home. The team knows it will have to play a little harder to get its second win in this competition.

It's going to be a tough match. Despite being well down the pecking order compared to Ajax, Fortuna are making a good start to the season and are competitive, regardless of the opponents they face. What's more, they feel more confident at home. However, when they play at their best, Ajax can still perform at a very high level. More than Fortuna can resist. Needing to show some answers after their frustrating last performance, Ajax should be determined to win this match. Ajax are therefore the favorites.

The ball rolls for Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax at 09:30 at the Offermans Joosten Stadion in Sittard, Holland.

