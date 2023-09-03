LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo match for the MLS.
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo of September 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Latest Houston Dynamo lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Darwin Quintero, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matías Vera, Sebastián Ferreira, Fabrice Picault and Corey Baird.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Houston Dynamo Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Houston Dynamo's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against LA Galaxy. The Moroccan player Amine Bassi (#8) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Héctor Herrera (#12) is another very important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 37-year-old goalkeeper Steve Clark (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Houston Dynamo in the tournament
The Houston team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 11 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses, they have 35 points in the general table that puts them in fourth position in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can stay during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on August 30, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 victory against the Columbus Crew at Shell Energy Stadium and thus they secured another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the offensive attack of the LA Galaxy and will be of the utmost importance for them to win. Forward Tyler Boyd (#11) is a fundamental piece of the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Ricard Puig (#6) who plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against the LA Galaxy so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
LA Galaxy had a bad start in Major League Soccer, it is at the top of the tournament. Until week 29 of the tournament they have a total of 28 points with 7 games won, 7 tied and 10 lost. They are located in the thirteenth position in the western conference and if they want to keep their place they must win the game. His goal is to stay in the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in MLS was on August 30, 2023, they won 3-2 against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park and that way they got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest soccer stadium in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, was inaugurated on June 7, 2003, and is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.