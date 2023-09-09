Morocco vs Liberia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Morocco vs Liberia in a African Cup of Nations qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Morocco vs Liberia match in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
What time is Morocco vs Liberia match for African Cup of Nations qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Morocco vs Liberia of September 09th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Morocco vs Liberia live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Morocco vs Liberia live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Liberian player
Livingston attacker, 24 year old Mohammed Sangare has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Wydad attacker Mohammed Sangare, the attacker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 18 games as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the English league and 0 assists, in this tournament he has already played 4 games and has 1 goal and 1 assist.
Watch out for this player from Morocco
Sevilla attacker, 26-year-old Youssef En-Nesyri has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri, the attacker will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 14 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals in the Spanish league and 1 assist, in this tournament he has 1 goal.
How is Liberia doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Senegal, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Liberia 1 - 2 South Africa, Mar. 28, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
South Africa 2 - 2 Liberia, Mar. 24, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Egypt 3 - 0 Liberia, Sept. 27, 2022, International Friendlies
Niger 0 - 0 Liberia, Sept. 25, 2022, International Friendlies
Senegal 1 - 2 Liberia, Jul. 30, 2022, African Nations Championship Qualifying
How is Morocco doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Brazil, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
South Africa 2 - 1 Morocco, Jun. 17, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Morocco 0 - 0 Cape Verde Islands, June 12, 2023, International Friendlies
Morocco 0 - 0 Peru, Mar. 28, 2023, International Friendlies
Morocco 2 - 1 Brazil, Mar. 25, 2023, International Friendlies
Croatia 2 - 1 Morocco, Dec. 17, 2022, FIFA World Cup
