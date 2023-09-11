Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 12:45 pm on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Bosnia and Herzegovina's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Ibrahim Sehic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Sead Kolasinac, Hrvoje Milicevic, Rade Krunic, Adi Nalic, Miralem Pjanic, Ermedin Demirovic, Amar Dedic, Edin Dzeko and Nemanja Bilbija.
Iceland's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Rúnar Rúnarsson, Hördur Magnússon, Victor Palsson, Kolbeinn Finnsson, Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson, Johann Gudmundsson, Arnór Traustason, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, Sævar Magnússon, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson and Alfred Finnbogason.
Players to watch from Bosnia and Herzegovina
The next three players are considered key to Bosnia and Herzegovina's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Iceland. Player Edin Dzeko (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Miralem Pjanic (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch who is of utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Monday.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Similarly, Bosnia and Herzegovina is in group J of the tournament. They are in fourth position in the group with 6 points after 2 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Monday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Liechtenstein on September 8, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 victory at Bilino Polje and thus they achieved their second victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Iceland
The next three players are considered key to Iceland's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The player Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Monday. Defender Hördur Magnússon (#23) is another play distributor on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Rúnar Rúnarsson (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the English League Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Monday.
Iceland
The Iceland football team is in Group J along with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal, Slovakia, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein. They are in fifth place in the group with 3 points after winning 1 game, 0 tied and 4 lost. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Luxembourg on September 8, 2023 resulted in a defeat, the match ended 3 to 1 at the Stade de Luxembourg and thus they achieved their fourth defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Laugardalsvöllur is located in the city of Reykjavík, Iceland. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 9,800 spectators and was inaugurated on July 8, 1957. It is the home of the Iceland national football team and is one of the oldest stadiums in Iceland.