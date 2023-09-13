Chile vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Chile vs Colombia match for 2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on DSports and DGO
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 2
Chile: 8:30 PM en Paramount +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Caracol TV, RCN TV, Caracol Play and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 8:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 AM (September 13)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz
Paraguay: 8:30 PM en Hei
Peru: 7:30 PM on Movistar Deportes Peru, Movistar Play
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on AUF TV
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on Venevision, SimpleTV, ByM Sport
Key player - Colombia
In Colombia, the presence of Rafael Santos Borré stands out. The 27-year-old striker is looking to get back to his best level and show his best version again, after the goal he scored in the first matchday, which brings him confidence again to have a great streak like the one he had a few seasons ago.
Key player - Chile
In Chile, the presence of Arturo Vidal stands out.The presence of Arturo Vidal stands out in Chile. The 36-year-old midfielder continues to contribute his experience to the Chilean national team. It is clear that this is possibly his last qualification and that is why it is necessary for the team to take advantage of all his experience to continue looking for a return to the top of the continent and participation in a World Cup.
Chile vs Colombia history
These two teams have met 43 times. The statistics are in favor of Chile, which has emerged victorious on 16 occasions, while Colombia has won on 11 occasions, leaving a balance of 16 draws.
In the World Cup Qualifiers...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the South American qualifiers, we count 16 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Colombia with six victories, while Chile has won four, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times Chile has been at home against Colombia in the South American qualifiers, there are eight matches, where the Australians have the advantage with three wins over the two that the Cafeteros have won, and the three ties that have occurred.
Colombia
Colombia won in its first game of the qualifiers against Venezuela. One goal was enough for the team coached by Néstor Lorenzo to earn their first points in the table. Now, for the Colombian team, a match with many demands is coming, although they remember that in the last two occasions they visited this rival, they had positive results.
Chile
Chile did not start its participation in the qualifiers in a good way, as it was beaten by Uruguay in a convincing manner. For the team coached by Eduardo Berizzo, a victory is mandatory, as they cannot give up any point at home, especially after the bad start.