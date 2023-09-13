Chile vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Chile vs Colombia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chile vs Colombia live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Chile vs Colombia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Chile vs Colombia live on TV, your options is: TyC Sports Internacional.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Chile vs Colombia match for 2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Chile vs Colombia of September 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on DSports and DGO
Bolivia: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 2
Chile: 8:30 PM en Paramount +
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Caracol TV, RCN TV, Caracol Play and Deportes RCN En Vivo
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 8:30 PM
Spain: 2:30 AM (September 13)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz
Paraguay: 8:30 PM en Hei
Peru: 7:30 PM on Movistar Deportes Peru, Movistar Play
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on AUF TV
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on Venevision, SimpleTV, ByM Sport

8:15 AMan hour ago

Key player - Colombia

In Colombia, the presence of Rafael Santos Borré stands out. The 27-year-old striker is looking to get back to his best level and show his best version again, after the goal he scored in the first matchday, which brings him confidence again to have a great streak like the one he had a few seasons ago.

8:10 AMan hour ago

Key player - Chile

In Chile, the presence of Arturo Vidal stands out.The presence of Arturo Vidal stands out in Chile. The 36-year-old midfielder continues to contribute his experience to the Chilean national team. It is clear that this is possibly his last qualification and that is why it is necessary for the team to take advantage of all his experience to continue looking for a return to the top of the continent and participation in a World Cup.

8:05 AMan hour ago

Chile vs Colombia history

These two teams have met 43 times. The statistics are in favor of Chile, which has emerged victorious on 16 occasions, while Colombia has won on 11 occasions, leaving a balance of 16 draws.

In the World Cup Qualifiers...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the South American qualifiers, we count 16 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Colombia with six victories, while Chile has won four, for a balance of six draws.

If we take into account the number of times Chile has been at home against Colombia in the South American qualifiers, there are eight matches, where the Australians have the advantage with three wins over the two that the Cafeteros have won, and the three ties that have occurred.

8:00 AMan hour ago

Colombia

Colombia won in its first game of the qualifiers against Venezuela. One goal was enough for the team coached by Néstor Lorenzo to earn their first points in the table. Now, for the Colombian team, a match with many demands is coming, although they remember that in the last two occasions they visited this rival, they had positive results.

7:55 AM2 hours ago

Chile

Chile did not start its participation in the qualifiers in a good way, as it was beaten by Uruguay in a convincing manner. For the team coached by Eduardo Berizzo, a victory is mandatory, as they cannot give up any point at home, especially after the bad start.

7:50 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The Chile vs Colombia match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the Macul district in the city of Santiago, Chile. This stadium, inaugurated in 1975, has a capacity for 47,347 spectators.
7:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 South American Qualifiers match: Chile vs Colombia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo