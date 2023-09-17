Millwall vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Leeds Lineup
Leeds United may field the following players to face Millwall. Meslier, Ayling, Rodon, Strujik, Shackelton, Gray, Ethan, Wilfried, Piroe, Summerville and Georginio.
Millwall Lineup
Millwall may field the following players to face Leeds. Matija, Ryan, Hutchinson, Cooper, Brooke, Billy, George, Wallace, Bradshaw, Flemmings and Nisbet.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 horas
Bolivia: 6:00 horas
Brasil: 7:00 horas
Chile: 7:00 horas
Colombia: 5:00 horas
Ecuador: 5:00 horas
USA (ET): 6:00 horas
Spain: 13:00 horas
Mexico: 5:00 horas
Paraguay: 7:00 horas
Peru: 5:00 horas
Uruguay: 8:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Millwall vs Leeds United can be seen on DAZN and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Leeds Clasiffication
For their part, Leeds United are in seventeenth position with six points out of a possible fifteen. In five matchdays they have achieved only one victory, three draws and one defeat. As visitors, they have played only two matches where they have won on one occasion and lost on another. The newly promoted from the Premier League is not living a good moment, especially in front of goal, since the expectations at the beginning of the season were very different from what the team is currently experiencing.
Millwall Clasiffication
Millwall are in fifteenth position with seven points out of a possible fifteen. In five games they have two wins, one draw and two defeats. At home, they have played only two matches where they have won on one occasion and lost on another. Millwall must press at their stadium to climb towards the play-off positions for promotion to England's top flight, the Premier League.
Leeds Last Match
A goalless draw is the result that Leeds achieved at their stadium in the last league matchday. The home team is not having the expected start and is still only one goal down at their stadium when that is where they should win the three points. Both teams had great chances to get the win but the powder was wet in a match where the home fans were pressing hard but thirteen shots for the home side were not enough to take the victory.in this match, Leeds can not fail if they want to get out of the upper-middle of the EFL Championship, although we are at the beginning of the game there are several teams that maintain a high level of both form and goalkeeping and these points can be key in the end of the season.
Millwall's last match
Millwall's last match was against Birmingham City where they were held to a 1-1 draw on matchday five of the EFL Championship. The result of the match was a 1-1 draw. The visitors started winning with Nisbet's goal in the sixth minute of the match. Birmingham tried to react but would not end up scoring until the second half, as Millwall went into the break with a narrow lead. The home side had a chance before going into the locker room but Hogan missed the penalty as Sarkic saved the spot kick from eleven yards. In the second half, Stansfield scored for the home side to level the contest, which eventually ended with the same result, a 1-1 draw.
