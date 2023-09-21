LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United in a MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United match in the MLS.
What time is LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United of September 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 23:30 hours
Chile: 23:30 hours
Colombia: 21:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 23:30 hours
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 06:30 hours
Where and how to watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Whitecaps live
The match will be broadcast on Apple TV.
If you want to watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United Whitecaps live, it will be streamed Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Minnesota player
South African attacker, 23-year-old Bongokuhle Hlongwane has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the USA league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
South Africa's Bongokuhle Hlongwane, the attacker will play his 25th game in his local league, in the past he played 18 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the US league and 4 assists, currently he has 6 goals and 3 assists in 24 games.
Watch out for this Galaxy player
The attacker from New Zealand with USA nationality, Tyler Boyd, 28 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the USA league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in the difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
New Zealand attacker with USA nationality, Tyler Boyd, the attacker will play his 27th game in his local league, in the past he played 4 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Turkish league and 0 assists, currently he has 6 goals and 2 assists in 27 games.
How is Minnesota doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Colorado Rapids, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Minnesota United FC 0 - 1 Sporting Kansas City, Sep. 16, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Minnesota United FC 1 - 1 New England Revolution, Sept. 9, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 Minnesota United FC, Sept. 2, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Minnesota United FC 3 - 0 Colorado Rapids, Aug. 30, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC, Aug. 27, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
How are the Galaxy doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Chicago Fire FC, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
LAFC 4 - 2 LA Galaxy, Sep. 16, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
LA Galaxy 2 - 2 St. Louis CITY SC, Sept. 10, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 0 - 0 Houston Dynamo FC, Sep. 2, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 3 LA Galaxy, Aug. 30, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 3 - 0 Chicago Fire FC, Aug. 26, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United, an MLS match. The match will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park, at 22:30.