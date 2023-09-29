Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC live, as well as the latest information from Hillsborough Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC match live on TV and online?
The Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC?
This is the kick-off time for the Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC match on September 29, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player at Sunderland AFC
One of the players to keep in mind in Sunderland AFC is Jake Clarke, the 22 year old center forward born in England, has played eight games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and five goals, these against; Preston North England, Southampton, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers on two occasions.
Key player at Sheffield Wednesday
One of the most outstanding players in Sheffield Wednesday is Barry Bannan, the 33-year-old Scottish-born central midfielder, has played seven games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of matches he already has one assist and one goal, this one against Cardiff City.
History Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC
In total, the two teams have met 128 times, Sunderland AFC dominates the record with 50 wins, there have been 29 draws and Sheffield Wednesday have won 49 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sunderland AFC with 194 goals to Sheffield Wednesday's 193.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sunderland AFC with 194 goals to Sheffield Wednesday's 193.
Actuality - Sunderland AFC
Sunderland AFC has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of eight games, is in the number five position in the standings with 13 points, this was achieved after winning four games, drawing one and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +7, this after scoring 15 goals and conceding eight.
Coventry City 0 - 0 Sunderland AFC
- Last five matches
Coventry City 0 - 0 Sunderland AFC
Sunderland AFC 5 - 0 Southampton
Q P R 1 - 3 Sunderland AFC
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 3 Sunderland AFC
Sunderland AFC 0 - 1 Cardiff City
Actuality - Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday has been having a very bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of eight matches they are in the 24th position in the standings with two points, this score was achieved after not winning any match, drawing two and losing six, in addition they have scored five goals and conceded 14, for a goal difference of -9.
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Mansfield
- Last five matches
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Mansfield
Leeds United 0 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 1 Ipswich Town
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Middlesbrough
Swansea City 3 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium
The match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland AFC will take place at Hillsborough Stadium in the city of Sheffield (England), the stadium is where Sheffield Wednesday Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1899 and has a capacity for approximately 39,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland AFC match, valid for matchday 9 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.