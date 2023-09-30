Millwall vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship
Foto: Millwall

1:09 AM20 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Millwall vs Swansea on TV in real time?

Millwall vs Swansea
Round 8 of the Championship

Date: September 30, 2023

Time: 11am

Venue: The Den Stadium, London, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

1:04 AM25 minutes ago

When is the Millwall vs Swansea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Millwall and Swansea will kick off at 10am ET at The Den Stadium in London, England, in the eighth round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:59 AM30 minutes ago

Swansea's probable line-up

Rushworth, Darling, Cabango, Wood, Ashby, Fulton, Grimes, Cooper, Key, Piroe and Yates.    
12:54 AM35 minutes ago

Millwall's probable line-up

Sarkic; Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, De Norre, Watmore, Byran; Fleming, Nisbet.
12:49 AM40 minutes ago

Head to Head meetings and Previous results

At the moment, head-to-head statistics include 17 matches in which match.teams.0.name won 4 games, match.teams.1.name was stronger in 8, and there were 5 draws in which neither team came out on top. The last time one of the teams emerged victorious was on 14.03.2023 when the score was 2:1 after the final whistle.

The teams have good statistics for goals scored in head-to-head meetings - 17-24. So it's all the more important to know what shape the teams are in for the upcoming head-to-head.

12:44 AMan hour ago

Millwall vs Swansea historical record

Considering the history of matches between these teams, with only one win for Millwall in the last five games, the odds are completely even. This game is truly unpredictable, making it a minefield for punters.

If you're wondering where to put your money, the answer may lie in the draw. With both teams in delicate situations, a draw is a realistic possibility

12:39 AMan hour ago

Swansea

Swansea, meanwhile, have had a challenging season so far, with five defeats and three draws. Their first win of the 2023/24 season came on the last matchday, when they hosted bottom club Sheffield Wed and beat them 3-0.

Although they picked up a crucial win against Sheffield Wed, they still find themselves deep in the table, struggling to get out of danger of relegation, in 21st place with six points.

12:34 AMan hour ago

Millwall

Millwall created huge expectations of a positive campaign by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in their first away game. However, the results of the next three games were totally different. 

After the win, The Lions were thrashed 4-0 by Reading at home and bowed out of the League Cup. Two more EFL defeats followed. 

Still trying to establish a regular run, the Lions only drew 0-0 in their last match, against West Brom, away from home. With the sum of their recent results, they remain in mid-table in 11th position with 11 points.

Foto: Millwall
Foto: Millwall

 

12:29 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Millwall and Swansea is valid for the 8th round of the EFL Championship 2023/24.

In the uncertain race for victory, Millwall and Swansea meet in a clash that promises to stir the hearts and expectations of soccer fans! Based on the recent turbulent results of both teams, the forecast for this game is full of tension and uncertainty.

In the uncertain race for victory, Millwall and Swansea meet in a clash that promises to stir the hearts and expectations of soccer fans! Based on the recent turbulent results of both teams, the forecast for this game is full of tension and uncertainty. 

The ball rolls for Millwall v Swansea at 11am at The Den Stadium in London, England.

12:24 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Millwall vs Swansea live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Championship time between two teams from England: Millwall on one side. On the other side is Swansea. Follow all the action between the English sides here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
