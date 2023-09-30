Millwall vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Millwall vs Swansea on TV in real time?
When is the Millwall vs Swansea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Swansea's probable line-up
Millwall's probable line-up
Head to Head meetings and Previous results
The teams have good statistics for goals scored in head-to-head meetings - 17-24. So it's all the more important to know what shape the teams are in for the upcoming head-to-head.
Millwall vs Swansea historical record
If you're wondering where to put your money, the answer may lie in the draw. With both teams in delicate situations, a draw is a realistic possibility
Swansea
Although they picked up a crucial win against Sheffield Wed, they still find themselves deep in the table, struggling to get out of danger of relegation, in 21st place with six points.
Millwall
After the win, The Lions were thrashed 4-0 by Reading at home and bowed out of the League Cup. Two more EFL defeats followed.
Still trying to establish a regular run, the Lions only drew 0-0 in their last match, against West Brom, away from home. With the sum of their recent results, they remain in mid-table in 11th position with 11 points.
TIME AND PLACE!
Millwall created huge expectations of a positive campaign by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in their first away game. However, the results of the next three games were totally different, with two defeats. With the sum of recent results, the team remains at the bottom of the table in 18th place with 4 points.
In the uncertain race for victory, Millwall and Swansea meet in a clash that promises to stir the hearts and expectations of soccer fans! Based on the recent turbulent results of both teams, the forecast for this game is full of tension and uncertainty.
The ball rolls for Millwall v Swansea at 11am at The Den Stadium in London, England.
Round 8 of the Championship
Date: September 30, 2023
Time: 11am
Venue: The Den Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil