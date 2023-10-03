Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town live, as well as the latest information from St Andrew's Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town match live on TV and online?
The Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town?
This is the kick-off time for the Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town match on October 3, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. -
Chile: 14:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. -
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:45 hrs. -
Peru: 13:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Key player at Huddersfield Town
One of the players to keep in mind in Huddersfield Town is Josh Koroma, the 24-year-old English-born center forward, has played nine games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has an assist and a goal, this against; Rotherham United.
Key player at Birmingham City
One of the most outstanding players in Birmingham City is Lukas Jutkiewicz, the 34 year old central midfielder born in England, has played six games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Leeds United and Bristol City.
History Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town
In total, both teams have met 111 times, Huddersfield Town dominates the record with 41 wins, there have been 34 draws and Birmingham City have won 36 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Huddersfield Town with 151 goals to Birmingham City's 133.
Actuality - Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of nine games, is in the 17th position of the standings with 10 points, this was achieved after winning two games, drawing four and losing three, leaving a goal difference of -4, this after scoring 10 goals and conceding 14.
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 2 Huddersfield Town
- Last five matches
Huddersfield Town 2 - 0 Rotherham United
Huddersfield Town 2 - 2 Stoke City
Coventry City 1 - 1 Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town 1 - 1 Ipswich Town
Actuality - Birmingham City
Birmingham City has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of nine matches they are in the 12th position in the standings with 12 points, this score was achieved after winning three matches, drawing three and losing three, they have also scored eight goals and conceded nine, for a goal difference of -1.
Birmingham City 1 - 1 Millwall
- Last five matches
Watford FC 2 - 0 Birmingham City
Preston 2 - 1 Birmingham City
Birmingham City 0 - 0 Q P R
Norwich City 2 - 0 Birmingham City
The match will be played at the St Andrew's Stadium
The match between Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town will take place at the St Andrew's Stadium in the city of Birmingham (England), the stadium is where Birmingham City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1906 and has a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town match, valid for matchday 10 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
