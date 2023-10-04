Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord on TV in real time?
Atlético de Madrid, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Lazio in their opening game. The Italians scored in the 94th minute through goalkeeper Pavlev.
Feyenoord
Feyenoord's good form was evident in their last league match, with a solid 3-1 home win against Go Ahead Eagles. In addition, in midweek, Feyenoord ruthlessly beat Ajax 4-0 away from home, which was compounded by the match still being suspended at 3-0 due to Ajax fans throwing flares onto the Amsterdam Arena pitch. On Wednesday, the two teams returned to the pitch for the final 35 minutes. The Rotterdam club took the opportunity to confirm their superiority with another goal from Gimenez, making it 4-0.
With the win, Feyenoord remain at the top of the Dutch league, having not suffered defeat so far. They have 17 points to their name, thanks to five wins and two draws. Their attack is the most positive in the competition, having scored 26 goals so far and conceded just six. The positive balance is 20 in just seven games.
Atlético de Madrid
In the game against Cádiz, the away side took a two-goal lead in the first half, with goals from Brazilian Lucas Pires, formerly of Santos, in the 12th minute and Roger in the 27th minute. Atletico's response came in the first half, with a goal from Correa in the 32nd minute. The equalizer came in the first minute of the second half, with midfielder Molina taking advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Ledesma. Atlético de Madrid's pressure paid off in the 21st minute, when Correa scored after a good team move.
Despite the slightly bitter taste in their Champions League opener, after Lazio equalized in the 94th minute with a goalkeeper's strike, the result couldn't be considered bad in a group that is relatively even, even if it isn't the group of death. Savic, Soyuncu, Lemar and Depay are all doubtful for the Champions League second-round home match against the Dutch.
TIME AND PLACE!
One thing that has often happened in Atlético Madrid's matches is that the team has managed to score in the first half. In the six games in which they've scored, they've scored at least one in the first 45 minutes, and given that they're playing at home, it's a good bet that the Colchoneros will score at least one goal in the first half.
At the start of the season, Álvaro Morata is the LaLiga's top scorer, having scored five goals so far. In addition, he recently scored two against rivals Real Madrid, and shouldn't be overlooked in a match as important as this one. So, taking advantage of the No. 19's good form, he's an excellent bet to score at any time.
Atlético de Madrid and Feyenoord meet next Wednesday (04) in Spain for the second round of the Champions League 2023/24 group stage. At the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, the two teams will square off in Group E and you'll be able to follow everything live and exclusive from 12:45 pm ET on HBO Max.
Champions League
Date: October 4, 2023
Time: 13h45
Venue: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Broadcast: TNT and HBO Max (streaming).