Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Champions League Match
12:45 AMan hour ago

Date: October 4, 2023

Time: 13h45

Venue: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Broadcast: TNT and HBO Max (streaming).

12:40 AMan hour ago

The match between Atlético de Madrid and Feyenoord will kick off at 12:45pm ET at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, in the second round of Group E of the Champions League 2023/24. TNT and HBO Max (streaming) are broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:35 AMan hour ago

First Official Match!

According to data from the OGol website, the teams have never met before. This will therefore be the first Atlético de Madrid-Feyenoord meeting in history.
12:30 AMan hour ago

In the Champions League opener

In the Champions League opener, in a clash of national champions, the Rotterdam side had another good win, beating Celtic 2-0, with two players sent off, and the goals coming from Stengs and Jahanbakhsh. 

Atlético de Madrid, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Lazio in their opening game. The Italians scored in the 94th minute through goalkeeper Pavlev.

12:25 AMan hour ago

Feyenoord

Feyenoord, the reigning Dutch league champions, are coming to the Champions League with great enthusiasm. After five seasons without participating in the European tournament, the Dutch team is eager to do well. In the Champions League group, they will face, in addition to Celtic, Lazio from Italy and the Spaniards from Atlético de Madrid. Although it's not officially the "group of death", the group can be considered reasonably balanced and promises good emotions.

Feyenoord's good form was evident in their last league match, with a solid 3-1 home win against Go Ahead Eagles. In addition, in midweek, Feyenoord ruthlessly beat Ajax 4-0 away from home, which was compounded by the match still being suspended at 3-0 due to Ajax fans throwing flares onto the Amsterdam Arena pitch. On Wednesday, the two teams returned to the pitch for the final 35 minutes. The Rotterdam club took the opportunity to confirm their superiority with another goal from Gimenez, making it 4-0.

With the win, Feyenoord remain at the top of the Dutch league, having not suffered defeat so far. They have 17 points to their name, thanks to five wins and two draws. Their attack is the most positive in the competition, having scored 26 goals so far and conceded just six. The positive balance is 20 in just seven games.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid come into their clash with Feyenoord on the back of an almost perfect week. Even with a game in hand, Diego Simeone's men moved up to G4 in La Liga after beating Cádiz 3-2 at home. The week began with an excellent win in the local derby against the mighty Real Madrid 3-1, and in midweek, the victim of the turn was Osasuna away from home, winning 2-0.

In the game against Cádiz, the away side took a two-goal lead in the first half, with goals from Brazilian Lucas Pires, formerly of Santos, in the 12th minute and Roger in the 27th minute. Atletico's response came in the first half, with a goal from Correa in the 32nd minute. The equalizer came in the first minute of the second half, with midfielder Molina taking advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Ledesma. Atlético de Madrid's pressure paid off in the 21st minute, when Correa scored after a good team move.

Despite the slightly bitter taste in their Champions League opener, after Lazio equalized in the 94th minute with a goalkeeper's strike, the result couldn't be considered bad in a group that is relatively even, even if it isn't the group of death. Savic, Soyuncu, Lemar and Depay are all doubtful for the Champions League second-round home match against the Dutch.

12:15 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Atlético de Madrid and Feyenoord is valid for the 2nd round of the Champions League 2023/24. 

One thing that has often happened in Atlético Madrid's matches is that the team has managed to score in the first half. In the six games in which they've scored, they've scored at least one in the first 45 minutes, and given that they're playing at home, it's a good bet that the Colchoneros will score at least one goal in the first half.

At the start of the season, Álvaro Morata is the LaLiga's top scorer, having scored five goals so far. In addition, he recently scored two against rivals Real Madrid, and shouldn't be overlooked in a match as important as this one. So, taking advantage of the No. 19's good form, he's an excellent bet to score at any time.

Atlético de Madrid and Feyenoord meet next Wednesday (04) in Spain for the second round of the Champions League 2023/24 group stage. At the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, the two teams will square off in Group E and you'll be able to follow everything live and exclusive from 12:45 pm ET on HBO Max.

12:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Atlético de Madrid - Feyenoord live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Champions League match between two teams: Atlético de Madrid on one side and Feyenoord on the other. Follow the clash between the Spaniards and the Dutch here in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
