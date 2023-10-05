AS Roma vs Servette LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch AS Roma vs Servette online live in UEFA Europa League Match day 2
AS Roma vs Servette match will be televised on ESPN.
AS Roma vs Servette can be tuned into Star+ live streams.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to AS Roma vs Servette, the matches of Freiburg vs West Ham, TSC vs Olympiacos, Marseille vs Brighton, AEK Athens vs Ajax, Sporting vs Atalanta, Rakow vs Sturm, Real Betis vs Sparta Prague, Aris vs Rangers, BK vs Qarabag, Molde vs Bayer Leverkusen, Villareal vs Rennes, Maccabi vs Panathinaikos, Slavia Prague vs Sheriff, Liverpool vs St. Gilloise and Toulouse vs LASK will be played in the UEFA Europa League group stage. Gilloise and Toulouse vs LASK are the fixtures to close out Matchday 2 of the group stage in the UEFA Europa League.
What time is the AS Roma vs Servette match day 2 of the UEFA Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the AS Roma vs Servette match on 5 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 08:00 hours
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of this UEFA Champions League Regular Phase match will be Ivica Modrić, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most hard-fought matches in this group stage.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to rely on a full squad and their best players for tomorrow's UEFA Europa League Group G match day 2 fixture.
Background
These two teams have never met in the UEFA Europa League, but given their experience in this type of match and their home advantage, Roma will be favorites to take all three points on match day 2 of the group stage, and a great match full of intensity, goals and excitement awaits.
How does Servette arrive?
Servette come from defeating Lausanne Sport with a score of 2-1 and in the UEFA Europa League comes from losing against Slavia Prague 2-0, will come to this game with the need to get points to stay with a little life in the group as they are in last place in Group G with no points, will seek to defeat one of the toughest teams in the group as it is the Rome, in this way the two teams will come to one more date of the UEFA Europa League.
How does AS Roma arrive?
Roma have just beaten Frosinone 2-0 in Serie A and in the UEFA Europa League they won their first match of the group stage against Sheriff with a score of 2-1, they come to this second match with the aim of consolidating their overall leadership of group G and it looks viable as they will be playing at home and with their people, this is how Roma arrive to match day 2 of the Europa League.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the AS Roma vs Servette live stream of Match day 2 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, kick-off at 13:00.