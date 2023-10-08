Minnesota vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Minnesota vs LA Galaxy live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Minnesota vs LA Galaxy can be tuned in from Apple TV live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this LA Galaxy player
Ricard Puig, forward. Formed in the school of Barcelona, his time in Europe ended very soon, this player came to the Galaxy with the hope of rediscovering his best version, for this complicated season, the player was key to add some points, but not enough to play something more, if he stays in the team, he will be a star next season.
Watch out for this Minnesota player
Bongokuhle Hlongwane, forward. Young South African of 23 years old, this season he has been the team's top scorer, Minnesota has few options to qualify, however, they have found a great scorer that will be of great help in the following years, the best thing for the team will be to find victory again and plan for a better next year.
Second half flicks. pic.twitter.com/fvsXl1AKQm— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) October 1, 2023
Last LA Galaxy lineup
St Clair, Bristow, Tapias, Boxall, Taylor, Trapp, Arriaga, Dotson, Reynoso, Hlongwane, Pu
Last alignment Minnesota
Bond, Aude, Vazquez, Yoshida, Leerdam, Rosell, Cerillo, Fagundez, Costa, Boyd, Sharp.
Background
LA Galaxy 4-3 Minnesota
LA Galaxy 2-3 Minnesota
Minnesota 1-1 LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy 3-3 Minnesota
Minnesota 3-0 LA Galaxy
Arbitration quartet
Central: Timothy Ford. Asistentes: Chris Wattam y Andrew Bigelow. Cuarto oficial: Ismir Pekmic.
LA Galaxy needs more than a miracle
LA Galaxy has become a very irregular team season after season, their results do not exceed expectations and fail to form a competitive team, the arrival of Chicharito, represented the team the opportunity to return to compete in the Playoffs, however, the squad itself did not have enough quality to compete against better squads, last season they managed to be in the Playoffs, but did not transcend enough, this season with a similar squad, the Galaxy received the news that their goal scorer would be out for the whole season, Galaxy did not know how to compete during the whole season and now their elimination is more than expected, with only eight wins in the s
Minnesota seeks to snap winless streak
Minnesota United is saying goodbye to the season after a very negative closing, the team that qualified for the Playoffs four consecutive times, could be saying goodbye to that mark, Minnesota depends on the results of other teams to have a chance to qualify, however it sounds very complicated because of their results in recent games, Not getting three points always affects and doing it in a prolonged streak, limits the teams, there are seven games in which Minnesota has not found the victory and now they are nothing away from being out, their last result was a painful 5-1 defeat against the current champion, the team knows the situation and that is why they must give the best possible closing.
The regular season is coming to an end
MLS is in its final stage of the season, many teams already know their fate and the selection between contenders and candidates is already visible, with only two games left to play, this match between Minnesota and LA Galaxy may be played with both eliminated, both teams' season depends on other results to have a chance of advancing.