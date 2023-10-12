Nepal vs Laos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Nepal vs Laos Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nepal vs Laos live, as well as the latest information from Dasharath Rangasala Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Nepal vs Laos live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Nepal vs Laos match live on TV and online?
The Nepal vs Laos match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Nepal vs Laos?
This is the start time of the Nepal vs Laos match on October 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:45 hrs. -
Chile: 7:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:45 hrs. -
Spain: 13:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:45 hrs. -
Peru: 6:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:45 hrs. -
Argentina: 8:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:45 hrs. -
Chile: 7:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:45 hrs. -
Spain: 13:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:45 hrs. -
Peru: 6:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:45 hrs. -
Key player in Laos
One of the players to take into account in Laos is Photthavong Sangvilay, the 18 year old center forward, is currently playing for the Ezra FC Club of Laos and in his most recent match with the Laos National Team he scored a goal, this in the match against; Nepal.
Key player in Nepal
One of the most outstanding players in Nepal is Aditya Chaudhary, the 7 year old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Manang Marsyang Club of Nepal and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Pakistan. One of the most outstanding players in Nepal is Aditya Chaudhary, the 7 year old attacking midfielder is currently a player of the Manang Marsyang Club of Nepal and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Pakistan.
History Nepal vs Laos
In total, both teams have met four times, the record is dominated by Nepal with two victories, there have been two draws and Laos has not won any match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Nepal with seven goals to Laos' four.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Nepal with seven goals to Laos' four.
Actuality - Laos
Laos had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, because after playing six matches, they finished in third place in the standings with five points, this product of; one win, two draws and three defeats, they also scored five goals, but conceded 12, for a goal difference of -7.
Laos 0 - 2 Singapore
- Last five matches
Laos 0 - 2 Singapore
Myanmar 2 - 2 Laos
Nepal 2 - 0 Laos
Laos 2 - 1 Bhutan
Nepal 2 - 1 Laos
Actuality - Nepal
Nepal had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing six matches, they finished third in the standings with seven points, after winning two matches, drawing one and losing three, scoring four goals, but conceding nine, for a goal difference of -5.
Kuwait 3 - 1 Nepal
- Last five matches
Kuwait 3 - 1 Nepal
Nepal 0 - 2 India
Nepal 1 - 0 Pakistan
Myanmar 0 - 0 Nepal
Myanmar 1 - 0 Nepal
The match will be played at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium
The match between Nepal and Laos will take place at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in the city of Tripureshwor (Nepal). This stadium is where the Nepal national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 1956 and has a capacity for approximately 15,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Nepal vs Laos, valid for date 1 of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.