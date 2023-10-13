Netherlands vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Netherlands vs France
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Netherlands vs France as well as the latest information from the Amsterdam Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Netherlands vs France?
If you want to watch the match Netherlands vs France live on TV, it will be available on FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, ViX
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Netherlands vs France in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Statement by Ronald Koeman (Netherlands coach)
The Netherlands coach analyzed his next opponent and commented that France "is a team that doesn't press a lot. If you make mistakes from defense to midfield, then you are open. And if there's one thing you shouldn't allow to happen, it's to be open defensively when you want to attack."
Statement by Didier Deschamps (France coach)
The coach of the France national team talks about Kylian Mbappé: "Kylian Mbappé has lived a summer that has not been the summer of all players. It is an element that has been able to lead him to an athletic potential that is not at 100%. But that also depends on the team. In the last game against Rennes, his second half was much more consistent in terms of acceleration and repetition of effort," concluded the French coach.
Referee
The match will be officiated by German referee Zwayer.
Latest Netherlands lineup
Flekken; De Ligt, Ake, Van Dijk; Dumfries, Wieffer, De Jong, Bilind; Xavi Simons, Gakpo and Malen
France's latest lineup
Maignan; Hernández, Todibo, Saliba, Pavard; Rabiot, Camavinga, Coman, Tchouameni, Griezmann; and Kolo Muani
Watch out for this player from France
The reference of the French team is Kylian Mbappé, who is not at his best, being unnoticed in recent matches. The 24-year-old PSG star has not scored since last September 19 when he scored in the Champions League against Dortmund. Although he has eight goals in nine matches this season. While in the qualifiers for the European Championship he has four goals and two assists in five matches. In total he has 71 international appearances with France in which he has scored 40 goals and 21 assists.
Watch out for this player from the Netherlands
Bergwijn, a 26-year-old striker who plays for Ajax. In this start of the season he has three goals and one assist for his club. He is back with his national team after not being in the last call-up, he was in the final four of the Nations League where he scored a goal. In total he has played 30 matches with the senior national team of the Netherlands where he has scored eight goals and has distributed two assists.
How does France arrive?
France has just lost to Germany in their last match. It happened last September 12 and it was a friendly match. Since they lost the World Cup final in a penalty shootout against Argentina, they have won all the official matches they have played. In addition to being leaders with 15 points out of a possible 15 in Group B, they have not yet conceded a single goal.
How does the Netherlands arrive?
The Netherlands national team led by Koeman won its last two matches in the national team break in which it beat Ireland by the minimum (1-2) and had previously defeated Greece by 3-0. The Dutch team reached the final four of the Nations League but lost to Croatia in the semifinals in extra time and was defeated by Italy in the fight for the bronze medal. Right now in group B they are second with nine points, the same as Greece, although the Greeks have a game in hand.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of France with 14 wins, while the Netherlands have won 11 times and four duels have ended in a draw. The last clash between the two, which took place last March, ended in a 4-0 French victory with a double by Kylian Mbappé.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, located in the city of Amsterdam. It was inaugurated on August 14, 1996 and has a capacity for 55885 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Netherlands and France will meet in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Both teams are in Group B alongside Greece, Ireland and Gibraltar. The Dutch team has one match less played.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Netherlands vs France in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.