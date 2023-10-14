Ukraine vs North Macedonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Ukraine vs North Macedonia Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ukraine vs North Macedonia Ukraine vs North Macedonia live, as well as the latest information from Generali Arena Stadium Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Ukraine vs North Macedonia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Ukraine vs North Macedonia live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Ukraine vs North Macedonia live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Ukraine vs North Macedonia?
This is the kick-off time for the Ukraine vs North Macedonia match on October 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Slavko Vinčić - SVN
Assistant Referees: Tomaž Klančnik - SVN and Andraž Kovačič - SVN
Fourth official: David Šmajc - SVN
VAR: Nejc Kajtazovic - SVN
AVAR: Matej Jug - SVN
Key player in North Macedonia
One of the players to take into account in North Macedonia is Eljif Elmas, the 24-year-old left midfielder is currently playing for Club Napoli of Italy and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, he has played five matches, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored three goals, against Malta, Ukraine and Malta.
Key player in Ukraine
One of the most outstanding players in Ukraine is Viktor Tsygankov, the 25-year-old center forward is currently playing for Club Girona FC of Spain and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 has played five games, in which he already has one assist and two goals, against North Macedonia and Malta.
History Ukraine vs North Macedonia
In total, the two teams have met six times, the record is dominated by Ukraine with four wins, one draw has been recorded and North Macedonia has managed one victory.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Ukraine with eight goals to North Macedonia's four.
Actuality - North Macedonia
North Macedonia is going through a bad moment in the qualifiers for Euro 2024. After playing a total of five matches, they are in fourth place in the standings of group C with seven points, after winning two matches, drawing one and losing two, scoring seven goals and conceding 12, for a goal difference of -5.
North Macedonia 1 - 0 Faroe Islands (Friendly Match)
- Last five matches
Actuality - Ukraine
Ukraine has had a bad performance during the qualifiers for the Euro 2024, after playing five matches, it is placed in the third position in the standings of group C with seven points, this was achieved after winning two matches, drawing one and losing two, it also has a goal difference of -1, this after scoring six goals and conceding seven.
Germany 3 - 3 Ukraine (Friendly Match)
The match will be played at the Generali Arena Stadium
The match between Ukraine and North Macedonia will take place at the Generali Arena Stadium in the city of Prague (Czech Republic), said venue is where the Athletic Club Sparta Praha Fotbal, Akciová Společnost plays its home matches, it was built in 1917 and has a capacity for approximately 18,900 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ukraine vs North Macedonia match, valid on matchday seven of group C of the qualifiers for Euro 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
