Ivory Coast vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ivory Coast vs Morocco friendly match.
What time is the Ivory Coast vs Morocco Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Ivory Coast vs Morocco of October 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 pm.
Bolivia: 1:00 pm.
Brasil: 2:00 pm.
Chile: 2:00 pm.
Colombia: 12:00 pm.
Ecuador: 12:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 1:00 pm ET.
México: 11:00 am.
Paraguay: 1:00 pm.
Perú: 12:00 pm.
Uruguay: 2:00 pm.
Morocco's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Yassine Bounou, Romain Saïss, Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui, Yahya Attiyat-Allah, Achraf Hakimi, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Abde Ezzalzouli, Amine Adlil and Youssef En-Nesyri.
Ivory Coast latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Yahia Fofana, Obite Ndicka, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Hamed Traoré, Sébastien Haller, Christian Kouamé and Jonathan Bamba.
Players to watch from Morocco
The next three players are considered key to Morocco's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Ivory Coast. Player Youssef En-Nesyri (#19) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Achraf Hakimi (#2) is another play distributor on the court who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Saudi Pro League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday .
Morocco
The Moroccan football team is preparing for the African Cup of Nations qualification, they will have two friendly games this month against Ivory Coast and Eritrea. In the 2022 World Cup, Morocco did not qualify for the tournament and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game was on September 12, resulting in a 1-0 victory against Burkina Faso at the Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis and thus they won another friendly match. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Ivory Coast
The next three players are considered key to Ivory Coast's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Morocco. The player Ibrahim Sangaré (#18) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Wilfried Singo (#5) is another distributor of the game on the court that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper Yahia Fofana (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 2, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Ivory Coast
The Ivory Coast football team is preparing for the World Cup qualifiers, they will have two friendly games to prepare for this month against Morocco and South Africa. In the 2022 World Cup, Ivory Coast had a bad tournament, so several changes were made and a lot is expected of them, so their preparation must be successful for their next tournaments. Their last game was on September 12, resulting in a 1-0 victory against Mali at CityPark and thus they achieved another victory in friendly matches. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Felix Houphouet-Boigny is located in the city of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 45,000 spectators and was inaugurated on April 13, 1964. It is the home of ASEC Abidjan of the First Division of the Ivory Coast and underwent a renovation in 2009.