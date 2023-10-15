LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake match for the MLS.
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake of October 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Real Salt Lake's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Zac MacMath, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Bryan Oviedo, Emeka Eneli, Jasper Löeffelsend, Nelson Palacio, Diego Luna, Andres Gomez, Cristian Arango and Daniel Musovski.
LA Galaxy's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Real Salt Lake Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Real Salt Lake's offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Forward Jefferson Savarino (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Andres Gomez (#11) who plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of assisting skills. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Real Salt Lake multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Zac MacMath (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Real Salt Lake in the tournament
Real Salt Lake had a good start in Major League Soccer, it is at the top of the tournament. Until week 34 of the tournament they have a total of 43 points with 12 games won, 7 tied and 11 lost. They are located in fifth position in the Western Conference and if they want to get a better place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on September 23, 2023, they won 2-1 against the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Forward Tyler Boyd (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Another key player for the team is Ricard Puig (#6) who plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of assist skills. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against LA Galaxy multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The LA Galaxy had a bad start in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 34 of the tournament they have a total of 35 points with 8 games won, 11 tied and 13 lost. They are located in thirteenth position in the Western Conference and if they want to keep their place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on October 5, 2023, they won 3-2 against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on June 7, 2003 and is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.