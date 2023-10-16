Gibraltar vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Gibraltar vs Ireland?
If you want to watch Gibraltar vs. Ireland live on TV, it will be available on UEFA TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Gibraltar vs Ireland match in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player from Ireland
Adam Idah, 22-year-old striker of Norwich City. He has four goals and one assist in 14 appearances for his club this season. He has two goals in this Euro qualification, the first two goals he has scored for his national team.
Watch out for this Gibraltar player
Liam Walker, a 35-year-old midfielder who plays for Lincoln Red. He has played eight games this season. He has been capped 72 times with the Gibraltar national team where he has scored five goals and provided three assists.
How does Ireland arrive?
They have three defeats in a row. The last time they won was precisely in June in an official match in which they beat Gibraltar 3-0. This has been their only victory in the Eurocup Qualification where they are currently fourth in Group B with only three points.
How does Gibraltar arrive?
They have seven consecutive defeats in a row. The last time they won was in a friendly in 2022 where they beat Andorra 1-0. The última time they did not lose in an official match was in 2022 in the UEFA Nations League They are last in Group B with zero points.
Background
These two teams have met five times, with a favorable balance for the Irish national team, which has won every match. The last meeting was in June 2023 in the European Championship Qualification where Ireland won 3-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Algarve Stadium, located in the city of Faro, Portugal. It was inaugurated in November 2003 and has a capacity for 30,305 spectators.
Preview of the match
Gibraltar and Ireland will meet in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Both teams are in Group B alongside France, Greece and the Netherlands.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Gibraltar vs Ireland in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.