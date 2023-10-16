Luxembourg vs Slovakia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Luxembourg vs Slovakia match for Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Luxembourg vs Slovakia of October 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 12:45 pm on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Slovakia's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Martin Dúbravka, Milan Skriniar, Denis Vavro, David Hancko, Peter Pekarik, Stanislav Lobotka, Ondrej Duda, Juraj Kucka, Róbert Bozeník, Róbert Mak and Ivan Schranz.
Luxembourg's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Anthony Moris, Maxime Chanot, Dirk Carlson, Enes Mahmutovic, Mica Pinto, Eldin Dzogovic, Christopher Martins Pereira, Danel Sinani, Leandro Barreiro, Vincent Thill and Alessio Curci.
Players to watch from Slovakia
The next three players are considered key to Slovakia's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Luxembourg. Player Róbert Bozeník (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka (#22) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Monday.
Slovakia
Likewise, Slovakia is in group J of the tournament. They are in second position in the group with 13 points after 4 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Monday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Portugal on October 13, 2023, the match ended in a 3-2 defeat at the Estádio do Dragão and thus they achieved their second defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Luxembourg
The next three players are considered key to Luxembourg's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Slovakia. The player Danel Sinani (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Monday. Forward Alessio Curci (#5) is another distributor of play on the court that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper Anthony Moris (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Belgian Pro League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Monday.
Luxembourg
The Luxembourg football team is in Group J along with Slovakia, Portugal, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina. They are in third place in the group with 11 points after winning 3 games, 2 tied and 2 lost. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Iceland on October 13, 2023 resulted in a draw, the match ended 1 to 1 at Laugardalsvöllur and thus they achieved their second draw of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Luxembourg Stadium is located in the city of Gasperich, Luxembourg. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 9,386 spectators and was inaugurated on July 16, 2021. It is the home of the Luxembourg national football team and is one of the newest stadiums in Luxembourg.