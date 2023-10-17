England vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is England vs Italy match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game England vs Italy of 17th October in several countries:
|
Where to watch England vs Italy
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 17, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
October 17, 2023
|
15:45
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
October 17, 2023
|
13:45
|
Brasil
|
October 17, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
October 17, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
October 17, 2023
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
October 17, 2023
|
13:45
|
Spain
|
October 17, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
October 17, 2023
|
12:45
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
October 17, 2023
|
13:45
Watch out for this Italy player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Manuel Locatelli, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this England player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, James Maddison, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Italy's final lineup:
G. Donnarumma; G. Di Lorenzo, G. Scalvini, A. Bastoni, F. Dimarco; D. Frattesi, M. Locatelli, N. Barella; N. Zianiolo, G. Rasparodi, M. Zaccagni.
England's last line-up:
S. Johnstone; T. Alexander-Arnold, F. Tomori, L. Dunk, L. Colwill; C. Gallagher, J. Henderson; J. Bowen, J. Maddison, J. Grealish; O. Watkins.
Background:
England and Italy have met on a total of 31 occasions (9 England wins, 11 draws, 11 Italian wins) where the scales are slightly tipped in Italy's favor. In terms of goals, England has the upper hand with 36 goals to Italy's 34. Their last duel dates back to the Euro qualifiers where England beat Italy 1-2.
About the Stadium:
The original Wembley Stadium, known as the "Wembley Empire Stadium," was opened in 1923. It was demolished in 2002, and a new stadium was built in its place, which opened in 2007. The new stadium retains the name and distinctive architectural design of the old stadium, including the famous arch. Wembley Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the United Kingdom and Europe. It has a capacity of over 90,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world.
Wembley Stadium is especially known for being the venue of the FA Cup final, as well as for hosting League Cup finals (Carabao Cup) and important matches of the England national team. It has also been the venue for concerts by renowned international artists and bands.
A clear dominance of the English
In the crucial clash between England and Italy, the English team faces a unique opportunity to secure top spot in the group. With a display of talent, strategy and determination, England must overcome their Italian opponents and prove their supremacy on the pitch. Victory would not only mean an important step towards the next stage of the tournament, but also the consolidation of England as a team to be reckoned with. It's time for the English lions to roar loudly and make their mark at the top of the group.
To stay at the top
In the next matchup on the pitch, Italy faces a crucial task: win the soccer match to keep alive their hopes of catching England in the battle for the overall lead. With determination and a relentless approach, the Italian team must show their best game and outplay their opponents. Victory would not only be an achievement in itself, but also a necessary step to aspire to the top of the group and stay competitive in the tournament. It is time for the "azzurri" to show their skill and determination to get closer to the overall leadership and compete at the highest level.
For a place in Euro 2024
The path for the teams to participate in next year's Euro Cup has begun. The Euro qualifiers are a qualifying phase that takes place before each edition of the tournament to determine which national teams will participate in the final phase. Teams compete in groups and accumulate points through match results. In some editions of the European Championship, the qualifying phase has been conducted in a single group stage, where teams compete for the top places to qualify directly. However, in more recent editions, a new format has been introduced that includes the UEFA Nations League as part of the qualifiers.
Kick-off time
The England vs Italy match will be played at Wembley Stadium, in Wembley, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the eurocup qualifiers 2023: England vs Italy!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game.