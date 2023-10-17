Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to CONCACAF Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas Live Score Here
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA!
GAMES ON THIS FIFA DATE OF THE YEAR
17/10 - Tuesday
Venezuela x Chile - 6pm
Paraguay x Bolivia - 7:30 pm
Ecuador x Colombia - 8:30 pm
Uruguay x Brazil - 9pm
Peru x Argentina - 11pm
Asian Qualifiers
17/10 - Tuesday
Guam x Singapore - 01h45
Mongolia x Afghanistan - 4h
Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30am
Pakistan x Cambodia - 8h
East Timor x Taipei Chinese - 8h
Macau x Myanmar - 8:30am
Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45am
Bhutan x Hong Kong - 9am
Laos x Nepal - 9am
Brunei x Indonesia - 9:15am
International friendlies
17/10 - Tuesday
Japan x Tunisia - 7:10am
Republic of Korea x Vietnam - 8am
North Macedonia x Armenia - 10am
Estonia x Thailand - 1pm
Albania x Bulgaria - 1pm
Saudi Arabia x Mali - 2pm
Australia x New Zealand - 3:45 pm
France x Scotland - 4pm
Mexico x Germany - 9pm
United States x Ghana - 9:30 pm
Euro Cup qualifiers
17/10 - Tuesday
Finland x Kazakhstan - 1pm
Serbia x Montenegro - 3:45 pm
San Marino x Denmark - 3:45 pm
England x Italy - 3:45 pm
Malta x Ukraine - 3:45 pm
Lithuania x Hungary - 3:45 pm
Northern Ireland x Slovakia.
ANTIGUA BARBUDA AND BAHAMAS STAGE!
HOW DO YOU GET TO ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA?
HOW DOES THE BAHAMAS ARRIVE?
WINNER!
GAME INFORMATION
1. Format: The League of Nations features teams from the CONCACAF region, which includes countries in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The competition is It is divided into three divisions (League A, League B and League C) based on the strength of the national teams.
2. Promotion and Relegation: Teams have the opportunity to move between divisions based on their performance. The top teams in each League B group can be promoted to the second division. League A, while the last teams in each group from League A can be relegated to League B. Likewise, the best teams from League C can move up to League B, and the last teams can be relegated for their respective regional competitions.
3. Qualification: The League of Nations also serves as a qualification path for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is a qualifying route. It is the main national team competition in the region. Teams can earn qualification for the Gold Cup based on their performance in the Nations League.
4. Games: The Nations League features a series of group stage games, with teams playing against others in their respective leagues. These matches are typically held at various international intervals throughout the year.
5. Finals: The best teams from League A compete in a knockout tournament known as the Nations League Finals. This tournament determines the overall champion of the League of Nations.
6. Inaugural Season: The first edition of the CONCACAF Nations League took place in 2019-2020, with the United States winning the League A finals. The tournament has continued with subsequent editions since then. o.
The CONCACAF Nations League has been seen as a positive development for football in the region, providing more meaningful and competitive games for national teams and giving nations ;es minors an opportunity to improve and potentially qualify for major international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup.