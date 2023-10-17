Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to CONCACAF Nations League
Photo: Disclosure/CONCACAF Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:30 AM31 minutes ago

Watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
3:25 AM36 minutes ago

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA!

Photo: Disclosure/CONCACAF Nations League
Photo: Disclosure/CONCACAF Nations League
3:20 AM41 minutes ago

GAMES ON THIS FIFA DATE OF THE YEAR

South American Qualifiers

17/10 - Tuesday

Venezuela x Chile - 6pm

Paraguay x Bolivia - 7:30 pm

Ecuador x Colombia - 8:30 pm

Uruguay x Brazil - 9pm

Peru x Argentina - 11pm

Asian Qualifiers

17/10 - Tuesday

Guam x Singapore - 01h45

Mongolia x Afghanistan - 4h

Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30am

Pakistan x Cambodia - 8h

East Timor x Taipei Chinese - 8h

Macau x Myanmar - 8:30am

Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45am

Bhutan x Hong Kong - 9am

Laos x Nepal - 9am

Brunei x Indonesia - 9:15am

International friendlies

17/10 - Tuesday

Japan x Tunisia - 7:10am

Republic of Korea x Vietnam - 8am

North Macedonia x Armenia - 10am

Estonia x Thailand - 1pm

Albania x Bulgaria - 1pm

Saudi Arabia x Mali - 2pm

Australia x New Zealand - 3:45 pm

France x Scotland - 4pm

Mexico x Germany - 9pm

United States x Ghana - 9:30 pm

Euro Cup qualifiers

17/10 - Tuesday

Finland x Kazakhstan - 1pm

Serbia x Montenegro - 3:45 pm

San Marino x Denmark - 3:45 pm

England x Italy - 3:45 pm

Malta x Ukraine  - 3:45 pm

Lithuania x Hungary  - 3:45 pm

Northern Ireland x Slovakia.

3:15 AMan hour ago

ANTIGUA BARBUDA AND BAHAMAS STAGE!

The "Antigua and Barbuda ABFA Technical Center" appears to be a facility or technical center located in Antigua and Barbuda, which is possibly located in the United States. associated with the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA). Generally, technical centers are used to develop skills and train athletes in various sports.
3:10 AMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA?

Antigua and Barbuda arrives for the game with a victory in the last game, in which they came from scratch on the scoreboard and are now in the lead. in third place in the group, also far from the leadership.
3:05 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES THE BAHAMAS ARRIVE?

Bahamas arrives for the game without victories, with three defeats and zero points won, at the bottom of group D of the second division. The team has little chance of accessing information. first league.
3:00 AMan hour ago

WINNER!

At the time of my last knowledge update in September 2021, the CONCACAF Nations League had only been held for one edition, which was the 2019-2020 season. The winners of the inaugural edition of the CONCACAF League of Nations were: USA.
2:55 AMan hour ago

GAME INFORMATION

Here are some important details about the CONCACAF League of Nations:

1. Format: The League of Nations features teams from the CONCACAF region, which includes countries in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The competition is It is divided into three divisions (League A, League B and League C) based on the strength of the national teams.

2. Promotion and Relegation: Teams have the opportunity to move between divisions based on their performance. The top teams in each League B group can be promoted to the second division. League A, while the last teams in each group from League A can be relegated to League B. Likewise, the best teams from League C can move up to League B, and the last teams can be relegated for their respective regional competitions.

3. Qualification: The League of Nations also serves as a qualification path for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is a qualifying route. It is the main national team competition in the region. Teams can earn qualification for the Gold Cup based on their performance in the Nations League.

4. Games: The Nations League features a series of group stage games, with teams playing against others in their respective leagues. These matches are typically held at various international intervals throughout the year.

5. Finals: The best teams from League A compete in a knockout tournament known as the Nations League Finals. This tournament determines the overall champion of the League of Nations.

6. Inaugural Season: The first edition of the CONCACAF Nations League took place in 2019-2020, with the United States winning the League A finals. The tournament has continued with subsequent editions since then. o.

The CONCACAF Nations League has been seen as a positive development for football in the region, providing more meaningful and competitive games for national teams and giving nations ;es minors an opportunity to improve and potentially qualify for major international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup.

2:50 AMan hour ago

THE GAME

The CONCACAF League of Nations is an international competition. A men's national team football competition organized by the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football Associations (CONCACAF). The tournament was created to provide more competitive matches for the region's teams and to replace many of the friendlies traditionally played. It also serves as a qualification path for some teams for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and potentially the FIFA World Cup.
2:45 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at ABFA Technical Centre

The Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas game will be played at ABFA Technical Centre, with a capacity of 5.000 people.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League: Antigua and Barbuda vs Bahamas live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo