Sevilla vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
In a few moments we will share with you the Sevilla vs Real Madrid preview, as well as the latest information from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
What time is the match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid in LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 10:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.

Brazil: 11:30 hrs.

Chile: 10:30 hrs.

Colombia: 10:30 hrs.

Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.

Spain: 18:30 hrs.

Mexico: 10:30 hrs.

Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.

Peru: 10:30 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:30 hrs. 

  England: 16: 30 hrs.

USA: 11:30 hrs.

Australia: 01:30 hrs. 

India: 20:35 hrs.

Statement by Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid coach)

Carlo Ancelotti before Sevilla said that "the team's dynamic is good and it will be an important week, starting tomorrow. But we are well prepared to face it. I'm worried about quite a few things for this week".

 

"Sevilla's match will be very demanding. They have changed coach and have a squad with a lot of quality. It will be a difficult match. I'm worried that we'll forget what we did before the break. We played some good games and hopefully we can return to the same level", said the Italian coach before facing the Nervión team.

 

Statement by Diego Alonso (Sevilla coach)

Diego Alonso appeared at the pre-match press conference before his debut. Regarding his feelings, he commented the following: I am very happy with the squad. I understand that it was two weeks where everyone was progressively arriving, but I am happy with the level and the way we have been received".

 

He also spoke about Sergio Ramos, who will play again against Real Madrid: "He is a very important player for us, I can't talk about what happened before but about what we have experienced. He is an important player, we have seen him especially well as the rest, involved and eager to work. I won't say the choice here and it's up to the players to know".

 

 

Watch out for this Real Madrid player

Jude Bellingham has been the most outstanding player in LaLiga EA Sports at the beginning of the season. He arrived in this summer market to Real Madrid being one of its incorporations. The English midfielder has ten goals and three assists in ten games. In this break with England he has only played 85 minutes where he has distributed one assist. He has scored four goals in the last three games for his club.

 

Watch out for this Sevilla player

Youssef En-Nesyri, 26-year-old striker. In this break with the Morocco national team he has not scored any goal. He has scored in the last three matches he has played with Sevilla. In ten matches this season he has scored five goals.

 

How is Real Madrid coming along?

Real Madrid has four consecutive victories. They have not lost since September 24, when they lost the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid. In their last match they won 4-0 at home. They arrive with full UEFA Champions League and as leaders of LaLiga EA Sports with 24 points, two ahead of Girona and three ahead of FC Barcelona.
How does Sevilla arrive?

The Sevillians arrived after a 2-2 draw against Rayo Vallecano. In a match that they started 0-2 behind, but ended up equalizing in stoppage time. Despite avoiding defeat, it has cost José Luis Mendilibar his job, who is no longer Sevilla's coach. From now on the Uruguayan Diego Alonso will be in charge of the team. They are currently 14th with eight points, only two points clear of the relegation places.
Background

The balance between Sevilla and Real Madrid is in favor of the latter, who have won 107 times. Sevilla have won 57 times, while 31 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on May 27, 2023 in a match won by the white team by 1-2. It has been five years since Sevilla last beat Real Madrid, it happened in 2018 where they went down 3-0.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in the city of Seville. It was inaugurated on September 7, 1958 and has a capacity for 4883 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Sevilla and Real Madrid will meet in the match corresponding to the 10th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
