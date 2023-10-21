Sevilla vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Sevilla vs Real Madrid
How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid in LaLiga?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Sevilla vs Real Madrid in LaLiga?
Argentina: 10:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs.
USA: 11:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:30 hrs.
India: 20:35 hrs.
Statement by Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid coach)
"Sevilla's match will be very demanding. They have changed coach and have a squad with a lot of quality. It will be a difficult match. I'm worried that we'll forget what we did before the break. We played some good games and hopefully we can return to the same level", said the Italian coach before facing the Nervión team.
Statement by Diego Alonso (Sevilla coach)
He also spoke about Sergio Ramos, who will play again against Real Madrid: "He is a very important player for us, I can't talk about what happened before but about what we have experienced. He is an important player, we have seen him especially well as the rest, involved and eager to work. I won't say the choice here and it's up to the players to know".
❤️ El míster, antes de su primer partido como técnico sevillista.— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) October 20, 2023
🗣️🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/LlQPGlGn7T
Watch out for this Real Madrid player
Watch out for this Sevilla player
How is Real Madrid coming along?
How does Sevilla arrive?
Background
The Stadium