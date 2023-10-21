PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie match.
What time is the PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard match for Eredivisie Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard of October 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 5:45 PM.
Mexico: 10:45 AM on ESPN2 and Star+.
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
PSV Eindhoven's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Walter Benítez, Jerdy Schouten, André Ramalho, Patrick van Aanholt, Sergiño Dest, Ismael Saibari, Joey Veerman, Guus Til, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang and Johan Bakayoko.
Fortuna Sittard's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Ivor Pandur, Dimitrios Siovas, Rodrigo Guth, Remy Vita, Ivo Pinto, Kaj Sierhuis, Deroy Duarte, Oguzhan Özyakup, Marko Lazetic, Tijjanni Noslin and Alen Halilovic.
Fortuna Sittard players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Fortuna Sittard's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against PSV Eindhoven. Dutch player Tijjanni Noslin (#77) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Alen Halilovic (#10) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Eredivisie. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper Ivor Pandur (#31) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Fortuna Sittard in the tournament
The Sittard football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Eredivisie (first football division in the Netherlands) well, they are in ninth position in the general table with 2 games won, 3 draws and 3 lost, achieving 9 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 4 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Fortuna Sittard's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its goal, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last match was on September 8, it ended in a 3-0 defeat against FC Twente at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
PSV Eindhoven players to watch
The next three players are considered key to PSV Eindhoven's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Fortuna Sittard. Belgian player Yorbe Vertessen (#32) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Luuk de Jong (#9) is another distributor of the game on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Walter Benítez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Eredivisie, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
PSV Eindhoven in the tournament
PSV Eindhoven had a good start to the 2023-2024 Eredivisie season, they are in first position in the general table after 8 games won, 0 tied and 0 lost, they have 24 points. PSV Eindhoven seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 2, it resulted in a 4-0 victory against RKC Waalwijk at the Mandemakers Stadion and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Philips Stadion is located in the city of Eindhoven, Netherlands. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 35,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 12, 1910 and is currently the home of PSV Eindhoven, which plays in the Eredivisie.