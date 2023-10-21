Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Arsenal live corresponding to matchday 9 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Stamford Bridge.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12:30 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 6:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Arsenal's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: David Raya, Gabriel, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.
Gabriel Jesús, player to follow!
The Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he has achieved good development within the London club and has become the top figure in the team's offensive. Saka seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal on offense and take his team to the top of the elite. This is one of the promises of the English team and his contribution on offense is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 43 games where he got 7 assists and 12 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut with the team and has even scored 10 goals and 8 assists in 31 games this season so far.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are among the top 5 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes. squad in the football year. The Londoners come into this duel looking for 3 points to continue in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League. At the moment they are in first place with 54 units, after 17 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.
Chelsea's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Robert Sánchez, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer.
Raheem Sterling, player to watch!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the top figures within the English team. During this season he has played 9 games, where he has managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist, in addition to his team being the third worst offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Sterling will seek to take advantage of this tournament to secure a place among Chelsea's starters and recover to the highest possible level.
How does Chelsea get here?
The Blues continue their summer preparation for the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are among the top 3 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. The Blues continue on their path this season and this will be a very important duel, because Arsenal is a direct rival in the Premier.
Where's the game?
Stamford Bridge located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 40,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1877.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match, corresponding to Matchday 9 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 12:30 pm.