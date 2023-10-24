Goal and Highlights Swansea 0-1 Watford in Champions League
Foto: Swansea

ADVERTISEMENT

4:43 PM3 days ago

FULL TIME!

Watford score late in the second half to beat Swansea in the Championship
4:37 PM3 days ago

92'

Darling drills from distance

Was that the moment? Smart ball by Walsh finds Jamal Lowe, he does well to hold it up and plays it to Darling who drills on from the edge of the box. It's on target but brings a good stop from Bachmann. 

4:35 PM3 days ago

86'

Kayembe booked

Ollie Cooper drives through the middle and is cynically brought down by Kayembe. He's booked.

4:30 PM3 days ago

83' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM WATFORD! Ken Sema opens the scoring in the closing stages of the second half: 1-0.
4:24 PM3 days ago

79'

Change for the Swans

Harrison Ashby is replaced by Liam Walsh. 

4:21 PM3 days ago

75'

Swans break

The Swans work a three v three. It's played wide to Yates who cuts inside and takes a shot on his left foot. It's blocked and Swans will have a throw in.

Ashby was injured at the beginning of that move and required some treatment, but he looks ok to continue.

4:18 PM3 days ago

72'

Ruled out!

The Swans thought they'd scored. Kristian Pedersen heads the resulting corner beyond Bachmann.

But the referee spots a foul in the build up and rules it out. Free kick to Watford.

4:13 PM3 days ago

67'

Watford corner

Watford have a corner, but the delivery is over everyone. Ollie Cooper collects on the other side of the pitch, but his clearance goes out for a throw in on the half-way line.

4:12 PM3 days ago

65'

Darling blocks

Big chance for Watford as Rajovic is picked out at the edge of the six-yard box, but Darling makes a really good block. The ball loops into the air and Rushworth claims. 

4:04 PM3 days ago

58'

Pedersen does enough

Vakoun Bayo picks up a loose pass and drives goalward. He plays it into the path of Kone who is making a run through the middle, but Pedersen reads it and does just enough to ease the forward out the way and clear the path for Rushworth to collect. 

4:02 PM3 days ago

56'

Corner to the Swans

Smart play by Pedersen as the Swans keep Watford pinned in by the corner flag. Pedersen takes control of the ball and wins a corner.

It's an out-swinger, which clears everyone. 

4:02 PM3 days ago

54'

Watford corner

The Swans haven't really got going in the second half yet and Sema wins a corner. 

He's the one to deliver into the box, but it's headed over by Sierralta.

3:56 PM3 days ago

46'

Intricate play between Jamal Lowe and Jamie Paterson down the left. They win a corner.

Cullen's first delivery is headed straight out for another corner. The second delivery is better and in towards Darling. It's eventually scooped clear to Grimes. His delivery to the back post is headed off target by Pedersen.

3:56 PM3 days ago

RESTARTS

Ball rolling for the second half of Swansea v Watford.
3:37 PM3 days ago

HALFTIME!

End of first half Swansea 0-0 Watford.
3:31 PM3 days ago

41'

Watford win a corner. It's swung into the far post, but Rushworth reads the flight of the ball and claims well.

He sets Darling away down the right, but the centre-back's pass is overhit.

3:29 PM3 days ago

38'

The ball just won't quite fall for anyone in a Swans shirt. Harry Darling does really well to cut out a ball and ease the striker out of the way. His clearance is deflected bouncing into Paterson's path. Yates is with him, but he can only loop the ball into the striker and Francisco Sierralta is back to win the header.
3:22 PM3 days ago

34'

The Jack Army encourage Harry Darling to shoot from 35 yards and he obliges, but it's off target and Watford have a goal kick.

It had been a good period of pressure for the Swans who had got in some good areas without testing the keeper.

3:20 PM3 days ago

33'

Another strike from Grimes from just outside the box, but it goes narrowly wide and Bachmann pushes it out for a corner.
3:18 PM3 days ago

30'

Yellow card! Livermore is yellow carded after committing a foul.
3:06 PM3 days ago

17'

Grimes tries his luck from around 45 yards out when he sees Bachmann off his line but the keeper gathers
3:00 PM3 days ago

10'

Ince launches a low effort at goal from the right of the box but Rushworth gets down well to deny him.
2:55 PM3 days ago

07'


Pato whips a free-kick into the box but it's cleared by Kayembe before he fires the cleared ball back into the mix, but it narrowly misses Darling and goes just wide.
2:50 PM3 days ago

START THE GAME!

Ball rolling for Swansea-Watford
2:41 PM3 days ago

5 MINUTES!

It's five minutes until the ball rolls for Swansea v Watford at the Swansea.com Stadium, located in Swansea, Wales
2:34 PM3 days ago

Game for goals!

Watford will certainly be more confident after winning again. The team still has a lot of doubts, but they have the qualities at their disposal to try and confirm their comeback. Swansea, meanwhile, have a lot to answer for at home. In other words, both teams see in their rivals the possibility of getting a good result. The match is therefore likely to be open, with a few goals.
2:30 PM3 days ago

Swansea favorite

Watford got back to winning ways last time out. However, it was a hard-fought win against the competition's bottom side. Swansea lost their last game, but it was against the competition leaders. The team was experiencing its best moment of the season. Therefore, even coming off a defeat, Swansea still sound like a more credible team to be favored in this round.
2:25 PM3 days ago

Watford XI:

Bachmann, Bayo, Hoedt, Ince, Kayembe, Kone, Lewis, Livermore, Matheus Martins, Ngakia e Sierralta
2:22 PM3 days ago

Swansea XI:

Rushworth, Ashby, Cullen, Darling, Fulton, Grimes, Humphreys, Lowe, Paterson, Pederson e Yates
2:15 PM3 days ago

Head-to-head and previous results

Overall, the teams have played 18 games against each other. Swansea City have won 8 matches, while Watford FC have managed to win 7. In addition, there have been matches in which the teams have played on an equal footing, so that they have 3 games in a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a 22-19 goal difference.
2:10 PM3 days ago

Swansea vs Watford prediction

The market is favoring Swansea, which is normal if you look at the teams' recent performances and, above all, Watford's numbers as visitors in the Championship. My recommended bet for the match is the Asian handicap 0.0 in favor of the home side, a line that will give us our money back in the event of a draw and will pay out if Swansea come away with the win.
2:03 PM3 days ago

Watford

The Hornets wanted and expected something more than nineteenth place in the Championship after twelve games. So far, they have three wins, four draws and five defeats. Watford have 13 points and are five points above the relegation zone. In their last outing, the club returned to winning ways after five games, beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0. Away from home, the team is still unbeaten in Championship 2023/24: three defeats and two draws.
1:55 PM3 days ago

Swansea

Beaten 3-1 by Leicester last Saturday, Swansea saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, but they still have no time for regret. The glass is full, as the Foxes lead the competition in isolation and are the strongest team of the 24 in the Championship. So far, the Swans have four wins, three draws and five defeats, a performance that leaves them in seventeenth place with 15 points.
1:50 PM3 days ago

Swansea vs Watford record

In the last four games between the teams, Swansea have won three and Watford one.
1:45 PM3 days ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until Swansea v Watford
1:40 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Swansea vs Watford on TV in real time?

Swansea-Watford
Round 14 of the Championship

Date: October 24, 2023

Time: 15:45

Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, located in Swansea, Wales
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

1:35 PM3 days ago

When is the Swansea vs Watford match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Swansea and Watford will kick off at 2:45 pm ET at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales, in the 13th round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
1:30 PM3 days ago

Swansea-Watford - Probable line-ups

Swansea

Rushworth, Key, Darling, Humphreys, Tymon, Patino, Grimes, Lowe, Paterson, Cullen and Yates. Coach: Michael Duff.

Watford 

Bachmann, Ngakia, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis, Louza, Livermore, Dale-Bashiry, Ince, Matheus Martins and Bayo. Coach: Valerin Ismael.

1:25 PM3 days ago

Swansea-Watford history

There have been 41 meetings between the teams, with Swansea winning 21 games and Watford 11, as well as nine draws. The last time Swansea and Watford met was last season, when Swansea won 4-0 at home.

Looking at the last 5 meetings between Swansea City and Watford, we see that Swansea City have performed better, winning 4 games and suffering just 1 defeat. In the last meeting between the teams, Swansea City won 2-1.

1:20 PM3 days ago

Match details

Swansea City, the hosts, have an average points per game of 1.33, while Watford, the visitors, have an average points per game of just 0.4. This indicates a clear advantage for Swansea City in terms of performance so far this season.

In addition, Swansea City have a pre-match Expected Goals (xG) of 1.35, while Watford have an xG of 1.06. Adding these values together, we have a total of 2.41 pre-match xG for this clash.

It's important to note that Swansea City and Watford have played at least 12 matches so far this season.

1:15 PM3 days ago

Negative sequences:

Swansea - streak broken

Swansea's four-game winning streak came to an end last time out when they lost to league leaders Leicester. That said, they'll be looking to bounce back with a direct clash against Watford, as only two points separate them in the table.

Watford - victory after negative run

Watford picked up their 3rd win in the competition last time out against Sheffield Wednesday, who are bottom of the league. As such, it was an important win to break the negative streak and regain the team's confidence.

1:10 PM3 days ago

Watford:

It's still hard to pin down just how significant Watford's latest result was, when they beat bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at home by the narrowest of margins. This was Watford's first win in the last six games, but it came against the worst team in the competition. Will this be enough to get Watford's season back on track?

The team has definitely taken a breather from the dreaded relegation zone. After all, they've opened up a five-point gap. However, that's still too little for a club that was tipped to be in contention at the top of the table at the start of the season. Of course, there is still time to react, but Watford still need to prove themselves by showing a lot more. The latest and only recent win also marked the first time Watford hadn't conceded a goal in their last 6 games.

However, Watford have managed to score recently as visitors, but they're far from intimidating their opponents in this situation. After all, they haven't won a single game in their last six away games. They have lost half of those games.

1:05 PM3 days ago

Swansea

Swansea remain in a fairly lowly position in the league table, in 17th place in Championship 23/24. However, they were enjoying their best moment of the season and were the envy of many teams ahead of them in the table. However, after a long unbeaten run, they were beaten again in the last round. The question is: how will Swansea cope?

Perhaps the club's confidence will remain high, since the setback came against leaders Leicester. Okay, the team was playing on home soil, but their rivals are on a roll and are on top of the competition. The defeat was a 3-1 reverse. It was the club's only defeat in their last six games. Swansea were coming off the back of four wins in a row. They have also scored a good average of 2.1 goals per game in their last 6 matches.

However, in addition to the latest setback, there are extra worries for Swansea playing at home. After all, even in their recent comeback campaign, they haven't managed to put up very imposing numbers on home soil. For example, they have lost 3 of their last 5 games in this condition, winning twice during this stretch.

Foto: Swansea
Foto: Swansea

 

1:00 PM3 days ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Swansea and Watford is valid for the 13th round of the EFL Championship 2023/24.

Swansea and Watford clash in the 13th round of the EFL Championship 23/24 on Tuesday (24) at 15:45 Brasília time. The match will be played at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales. It's a clash between two teams looking to move up the league table. Swansea are in better form, having won four of their last five games. Watford took a breather last time out by picking up their first win in their last 6 games.

Watford won again last time out. However, it was a hard-fought win against the competition's bottom side. Swansea lost their last game, but it was against the competition leaders. The team was experiencing its best moment of the season. Therefore, even coming off a defeat, Swansea still sound like a more credible team to be favored in this round.

The ball rolls for Swansea v Watford at 3.45pm at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales.

12:55 PM3 days ago

Welcome to the Swansea vs Watford live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Championship time between two teams from England: Swansea on one side. On the other is Watford. Follow all the action between the English sides here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo