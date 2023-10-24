Goal and Highlights Swansea 0-1 Watford in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME!
92'
Was that the moment? Smart ball by Walsh finds Jamal Lowe, he does well to hold it up and plays it to Darling who drills on from the edge of the box. It's on target but brings a good stop from Bachmann.
86'
Ollie Cooper drives through the middle and is cynically brought down by Kayembe. He's booked.
83' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!
79'
Harrison Ashby is replaced by Liam Walsh.
75'
The Swans work a three v three. It's played wide to Yates who cuts inside and takes a shot on his left foot. It's blocked and Swans will have a throw in.
Ashby was injured at the beginning of that move and required some treatment, but he looks ok to continue.
72'
The Swans thought they'd scored. Kristian Pedersen heads the resulting corner beyond Bachmann.
But the referee spots a foul in the build up and rules it out. Free kick to Watford.
67'
Watford have a corner, but the delivery is over everyone. Ollie Cooper collects on the other side of the pitch, but his clearance goes out for a throw in on the half-way line.
65'
Big chance for Watford as Rajovic is picked out at the edge of the six-yard box, but Darling makes a really good block. The ball loops into the air and Rushworth claims.
58'
Vakoun Bayo picks up a loose pass and drives goalward. He plays it into the path of Kone who is making a run through the middle, but Pedersen reads it and does just enough to ease the forward out the way and clear the path for Rushworth to collect.
56'
Smart play by Pedersen as the Swans keep Watford pinned in by the corner flag. Pedersen takes control of the ball and wins a corner.
It's an out-swinger, which clears everyone.
54'
The Swans haven't really got going in the second half yet and Sema wins a corner.
He's the one to deliver into the box, but it's headed over by Sierralta.
46'
Cullen's first delivery is headed straight out for another corner. The second delivery is better and in towards Darling. It's eventually scooped clear to Grimes. His delivery to the back post is headed off target by Pedersen.
RESTARTS
HALFTIME!
41'
He sets Darling away down the right, but the centre-back's pass is overhit.
38'
34'
It had been a good period of pressure for the Swans who had got in some good areas without testing the keeper.
33'
30'
17'
10'
07'
Pato whips a free-kick into the box but it's cleared by Kayembe before he fires the cleared ball back into the mix, but it narrowly misses Darling and goes just wide.
START THE GAME!
5 MINUTES!
Game for goals!
Swansea favorite
1 HOUR!
Round 14 of the Championship
Date: October 24, 2023
Time: 15:45
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, located in Swansea, Wales
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil
Rushworth, Key, Darling, Humphreys, Tymon, Patino, Grimes, Lowe, Paterson, Cullen and Yates. Coach: Michael Duff.
Bachmann, Ngakia, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis, Louza, Livermore, Dale-Bashiry, Ince, Matheus Martins and Bayo. Coach: Valerin Ismael.
Swansea-Watford history
Looking at the last 5 meetings between Swansea City and Watford, we see that Swansea City have performed better, winning 4 games and suffering just 1 defeat. In the last meeting between the teams, Swansea City won 2-1.
Match details
In addition, Swansea City have a pre-match Expected Goals (xG) of 1.35, while Watford have an xG of 1.06. Adding these values together, we have a total of 2.41 pre-match xG for this clash.
It's important to note that Swansea City and Watford have played at least 12 matches so far this season.
Negative sequences:
Swansea's four-game winning streak came to an end last time out when they lost to league leaders Leicester. That said, they'll be looking to bounce back with a direct clash against Watford, as only two points separate them in the table.
Watford - victory after negative run
Watford picked up their 3rd win in the competition last time out against Sheffield Wednesday, who are bottom of the league. As such, it was an important win to break the negative streak and regain the team's confidence.
The team has definitely taken a breather from the dreaded relegation zone. After all, they've opened up a five-point gap. However, that's still too little for a club that was tipped to be in contention at the top of the table at the start of the season. Of course, there is still time to react, but Watford still need to prove themselves by showing a lot more. The latest and only recent win also marked the first time Watford hadn't conceded a goal in their last 6 games.
However, Watford have managed to score recently as visitors, but they're far from intimidating their opponents in this situation. After all, they haven't won a single game in their last six away games. They have lost half of those games.
Perhaps the club's confidence will remain high, since the setback came against leaders Leicester. Okay, the team was playing on home soil, but their rivals are on a roll and are on top of the competition. The defeat was a 3-1 reverse. It was the club's only defeat in their last six games. Swansea were coming off the back of four wins in a row. They have also scored a good average of 2.1 goals per game in their last 6 matches.
However, in addition to the latest setback, there are extra worries for Swansea playing at home. After all, even in their recent comeback campaign, they haven't managed to put up very imposing numbers on home soil. For example, they have lost 3 of their last 5 games in this condition, winning twice during this stretch.
TIME AND PLACE!
Swansea and Watford clash in the 13th round of the EFL Championship 23/24 on Tuesday (24) at 15:45 Brasília time. The match will be played at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales. It's a clash between two teams looking to move up the league table. Swansea are in better form, having won four of their last five games. Watford took a breather last time out by picking up their first win in their last 6 games.
Watford won again last time out. However, it was a hard-fought win against the competition's bottom side. Swansea lost their last game, but it was against the competition leaders. The team was experiencing its best moment of the season. Therefore, even coming off a defeat, Swansea still sound like a more credible team to be favored in this round.
The ball rolls for Swansea v Watford at 3.45pm at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales.