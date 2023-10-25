Goals and Highçights: Plymouth 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday in Championship
Image: Plymouth

4:47 PM2 days ago

4:46 PM2 days ago

END OF MATCH

At home Plymouth control the game and take home all three points!
4:33 PM2 days ago

37'

Triple substitution for Plymouth: out came Mumba, Azaz and Hayden for Pleguezuelo, Butcyer and Miller.
4:29 PM2 days ago

33'

A double substitution for Sheffield Wednesday: out came Bannan and Byers for Vaulks and Hendrick.
4:28 PM2 days ago

31' GOAL FOR PLYMOUTH

Hardie, who had just come on, received Azaz's pass to hit the ball home and extend the lead!
4:27 PM2 days ago

25'

Substitution for Plymouth: Bundu out, Hardie in.
4:24 PM2 days ago

20'

Sheffield Wednesday replaced Musaba and Gregory with Gassama and Wilks. For Plymouth, Houghton came off and Cundle came on.
4:23 PM2 days ago

11'

Windass got his shot away just inside the box, but Cooper saved it!
4:03 PM2 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The players are back on the pitch and the second half begins! For Sheffield Wednesday, Buckley comes on and Smith comes on.
3:39 PM2 days ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With goals at the end of the first half, Plymouth beat Sheffield Wednesday!
3:38 PM2 days ago

48' GOAL FOR PLYMOUTH

Whittaker hit a powerful shot from distance, sending the ball into the right corner to extend the lead!
3:37 PM2 days ago

44' GOAL FOR PLYMOUTH

Bundu, from a free-kick on the edge of the box, smashed it straight at goal and opened the scoring with a beautiful strike into the right-hand corner!
3:36 PM2 days ago

44'

And there were three yellow cards in a row. The first for Houghton, for putting his hand on the ball. The second to Iorfa for a strong foul and the third to Hayden for complaining.
3:26 PM2 days ago

39'

Windass struck from distance and sent the ball into Cooper's hands.
3:20 PM2 days ago

32'

Gregory received the pass inside the area and managed to get a strong shot away, but sent the ball wide of the goal.
3:00 PM2 days ago

8'

Whittaker's shot from outside the box hit the left post!
2:49 PM2 days ago

HERE WE GO

The teams appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
2:18 PM2 days ago

Sheffield lied-up!

2:18 PM2 days ago

Plymouth lined-up!

2:07 PM2 days ago

2:02 PM2 days ago

1:52 PM2 days ago

Retrospect

There have been 47 games between Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday, with 22 wins for Sheffield Wednesday, 15 for Plymouth and 10 draws. In the Championship there have been 36 games, with 16 Sheffield wins, 11 draws and nine draws.
1:47 PM2 days ago

Probable Sheffield

Sheffield Wednesday's probable team for the match is: Dawson, Valentin, Iorfa, Diaby and Famewo; Byers, Bannan and Buckley; Musaba, Gregory and Windass.
1:42 PM2 days ago

Probable Plymouth

Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Cooper, Kesler-Hayden, Gubson, Scarr and Miller; Randell, Houghton and Azaz; Whiuttaker, Hardie and Mumba.
1:37 PM2 days ago

Injuries

Plymouth will be without the injured Galloway, Earley and Wright. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, have no absentees.
1:32 PM2 days ago

Championship

Sheffield Wednesday have just three points in the Championship and are bottom, three below Rotherham. Plymouth are in 21st place with 12 points, four clear of QPR and six clear of Rotherham, one clear of Stoke, two clear of Huddersfield and three clear of Coventry and Swansea.
1:27 PM2 days ago

Last Matches: Sheffield

Sheffield Wednesday also have two defeats and a draw. On October 3, they lost 1-0 away to West Brom, with a goal from John Swift. On the seventh, at home, the draw was goalless against Huddersfield and, on Saturday (21), away from home, the defeat was 1-0 to Watford, with a goal from Asprilla.
1:22 PM2 days ago

Last Matches: Plymouth

Plymouth come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. On October 3, at home, they lost 2-0 to Millwall, with goals from Flemming and Saville. On the seventh, again at home, the defeat was 3-1 to Swansea, with goals from Yates, Cooper and Key, turning the game around after Cundle had opened the scoring. And on Saturday (21), away from home, the draw was goalless against West Brom.
1:17 PM2 days ago

