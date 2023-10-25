Goals and Highlights: Antwerp 1-4 Porto in Champions League
Photo: Disclosure/Porto

5:00 PM2 days ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

5:00 PM2 days ago

END OF THE GAME

1-4.
4:54 PM2 days ago

92'

Alderweireld received card.
4:54 PM2 days ago

91' Change in Antwerp

Joined: Kerk

Out: Valencia.

4:53 PM2 days ago

90'

Let's go until 95 minutes.
4:53 PM2 days ago

83' PORTO GOAL

HAT TRICK! Evanilson scored his third of the game after a pass from center forward Taremi.
4:52 PM2 days ago

78' Changes at Antwerp

Entered: Ajuke, Valencia and Ilenikhena

Out came: Muja, Balikwisha and Janssen.

4:33 PM2 days ago

72'

Porto exchanges passes to secure the result.
4:32 PM2 days ago

69' PORTO GOAL

Pepê found the right pass for Evanilson, who sent it into the back of the goal.
4:32 PM2 days ago

66' Change in Porto

Joined: Sánchez

Out: Franco.

4:31 PM2 days ago

62'

Pepê received a card.
4:19 PM2 days ago

60'

Game becomes more open in the second half.
4:18 PM2 days ago

54' PORTO GOAL

It's the turning point. João Mário found a pass for Eustáquio, who scored Porto's second goal of the game.
4:08 PM2 days ago

50'

Porto in attack looking for a turnaround.
4:07 PM2 days ago

46' PORTO GOAL

It's a draw. Evanilson scored the goal for Porto at the start of the second half to leave everything even in Belgium.
4:07 PM2 days ago

STARTED OVER

1-0.
3:50 PM2 days ago

BREAK

1-0.
3:50 PM2 days ago

47'

David Carmo received a card.
3:50 PM2 days ago

45'

Let's go until 49 minutes.
3:49 PM2 days ago

44' Change in Porto

Joined: Evanilson

Out: Wendell.

3:49 PM2 days ago

41'

Antwerp in attack.
3:49 PM2 days ago

37' GOAL FROM ANTWERP

The Belgian team reached the goal with Yusuf, in the final stretch of the first half.
3:48 PM2 days ago

32'

Game gains faster pace.
3:28 PM2 days ago

29'

Porto in attack.
3:28 PM2 days ago

24'

Finished: 1-3.
3:28 PM2 days ago

20'

Game without many dangerous moments at the beginning.
3:22 PM2 days ago

14'

Eustáquio received card.
3:10 PM2 days ago

6'

Porto in attack.
3:10 PM2 days ago

STARTED GAME

0-0.
2:05 PM2 days ago

ANTWERP!

2:05 PM2 days ago

PORTO!

2:02 PM2 days ago

THE GAME

The clash is valid for the third round of the Champions League.
2:02 PM2 days ago

SHORTLY!

2:02 PM2 days ago

UPDATE!

2:01 PM2 days ago

ANTWERP AND PORTO

Soon, updates on the game between Antwerp and Porto. The clash starts at 4pm.
2:01 PM2 days ago

GOOD AFTERNOON!

11:43 AM2 days ago

11:38 AM2 days ago

PORTO!

Photo: Disclosure/Porto
Photo: Disclosure/Porto
11:33 AM2 days ago

SPEAK UP, VAN BOMMEL!

"I played against Sérgio in 2001 [Parma-PSV] and I believe that he, as a coach, is the best. the same as he was as a player: fanatic, aggressive, but with high quality football and a lot of discipline", he said.

It will be "very difficult" to Antwerp. "They have players at this level, they have experience in this type of game, they know when to hold the ball, when to accelerate, when to defend aggressively...", he added.

About the group, I'm not sure, because they lost to Barcelona. But we cannot underestimate this team. Regarding which result would make me happy tomorrow, I will just say that "with the three points, I will be very satisfied."

"They are realistic, they know that FC Porto is the best team. It's a great team and the favorite for tomorrow. I'm preparing them so they don't get too nervous. I am too, but I don't want them to go in scared. They need to understand each other's plan and role and realize that they have the ability to win."

"FC Porto is It's a very good, big team, which frequently participates in the Champions League. They have fast players, of great quality and good technique. We need to play as a team to get a good result, and I hope we can get the three points tomorrow,” he said.

11:28 AM2 days ago

SPEAK UP, SERGIO CONCEÇAO!

"We must analyze several situations, especially the strategy for tomorrow's game. Everyone is ready, but we need to assess the competitive pace. Who can play 90, 60, 30 minutes... the former injured... We have to consider all these aspects."

"I believe that we need to be very solid and consistent in our approach to the game, be humble and not jump on the bandwagon that passed through Portugal in recent days, saying that we were favorites and that we were already ; we had practically guaranteed classification with the two games against Antwerp. I think it is far from it. I believe that tomorrow we will have many difficulties. We need to play like FC Porto, following our identity, to achieve a positive result."

"Van Bommel has a better memory than me. I don't remember those games very well (Parma against PSV), but I remember him as a player, an excellent professional, full of quality. The term "fanatic" I didn't understand it very well, but aggressive in the way he played, yes, he had aggressiveness in his movements, aggressiveness in the way he tried to score goals... because I was a winger, don't forget. Sometimes they talk about me as if I were a defender who only wanted to help them. I saw legs... (laughs) I was a winger, and at Parma I was even a winger. I played as a striker."

"I am pleased with these compliments. Now we have different roles. É It is this dedication, both as players and coaches, this passion, that has brought us to this point. The biggest club competition in the world."

11:23 AM2 days ago

PROBABLE SCALATIONS

Antwerp: Butez; Bataille, Alderweireld, Soumaila Coulibaly and Wijndal; Vermeeren, Ekkelenkamp and Keita; Muja, Vanssen and Balikwisha.

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, João Pedro, David Carmo and Wendell; Varela, Nico González and Romario; Taremi, Evanílson and Pepê.

11:18 AM2 days ago

GREATEST CHAMPIONS!

The UEFA Champions League, or Champions League, has had several clubs that have stood out over the years as the tournament's greatest champions.

Real Madrid is It is the most successful club in the history of the Champions League, with an impressive number of titles. Until As of 2021, they had won the tournament 14 times, including a string of consecutive victories during the 1950s.

Milan is It is another Italian club that has had notable success in the Champions League. They have won the title seven times to date. 2021, including a phase of dominance in the 1980s and 1990s.

Barcelona is is known for its stellar team and technical skills. They have won the tournament six times so far. 2021, with emphasis on its victories in the 2010s.

Bayern Munich is It is one of the most powerful clubs in Germany and has won the Champions League six times to date. 2021, including recent victories. Liverpool (England) - Liverpool is It is a famous English club and has won the Champions League six times so far. 2021, with memorable victories, including that of 2019.

11:13 AM2 days ago

VACANCIES!

The winning team of the Champions League is: They are crowned as the best club team in Europe that year and receive the UEFA Champions League trophy. The final is It is one of the most watched sporting events in the world and attracts a significant global audience.

In addition to the glory of winning the tournament, the champion team You also earn the right to represent Europe in the FIFA Club World Cup, where you compete against the best teams from other confederations.

11:08 AM2 days ago

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!

The UEFA Champions League, also known as the Champions League, is the UEFA Champions League. the most prestigious football tournament in Europe. Organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the tournament brings together the most powerful and talented clubs in Europe.

The Champions League begins with a group stage, in which 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Each team plays against the other three in its group, and the top two from each group advance to the knockout stage. From there, teams compete in knockout games, including round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finally the grand final.

11:03 AM2 days ago

The game will be played at Bosuilstadion

The Antwerp vs Porto game will be played Bosuilstadion, with a capacity of Capacidade: 16.144 people.
10:58 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Champions League: Antwerp vs Porto live updates

