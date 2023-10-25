Goals and Highlights: Antwerp 1-4 Porto in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION
END OF THE GAME
92'
91' Change in Antwerp
Out: Valencia.
90'
83' PORTO GOAL
78' Changes at Antwerp
Out came: Muja, Balikwisha and Janssen.
72'
69' PORTO GOAL
66' Change in Porto
Out: Franco.
62'
60'
54' PORTO GOAL
50'
46' PORTO GOAL
STARTED OVER
BREAK
47'
45'
44' Change in Porto
Out: Wendell.
41'
37' GOAL FROM ANTWERP
32'
29'
24'
20'
14'
6'
STARTED GAME
ANTWERP!
Starting XI ✨🔴⚪ #UCL #AntwerpPorto pic.twitter.com/XaW7lJvVbL — Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) October 25, 2023
PORTO!
🔵⚪ 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈 📋🐉💪
Suplentes: Cláudio Ramos, Fábio Cardoso, Jorge Sánchez, Marko Grujic, Nico González, Romário Baró, Gonçalo Borges, Francisco Conceição, Danny Namaso, Evanilson, Toni Martínez e Fran Navarro#RAFCFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/E9ZB4KAbEq — FC Porto (@FCPorto) October 25, 2023
THE GAME
SHORTLY!
UPDATE!
ANTWERP AND PORTO
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Watch Antwerp vs Porto Live Score Here
PORTO!
SPEAK UP, VAN BOMMEL!
It will be "very difficult" to Antwerp. "They have players at this level, they have experience in this type of game, they know when to hold the ball, when to accelerate, when to defend aggressively...", he added.
About the group, I'm not sure, because they lost to Barcelona. But we cannot underestimate this team. Regarding which result would make me happy tomorrow, I will just say that "with the three points, I will be very satisfied."
"They are realistic, they know that FC Porto is the best team. It's a great team and the favorite for tomorrow. I'm preparing them so they don't get too nervous. I am too, but I don't want them to go in scared. They need to understand each other's plan and role and realize that they have the ability to win."
"FC Porto is It's a very good, big team, which frequently participates in the Champions League. They have fast players, of great quality and good technique. We need to play as a team to get a good result, and I hope we can get the three points tomorrow,” he said.
SPEAK UP, SERGIO CONCEÇAO!
"I believe that we need to be very solid and consistent in our approach to the game, be humble and not jump on the bandwagon that passed through Portugal in recent days, saying that we were favorites and that we were already ; we had practically guaranteed classification with the two games against Antwerp. I think it is far from it. I believe that tomorrow we will have many difficulties. We need to play like FC Porto, following our identity, to achieve a positive result."
"Van Bommel has a better memory than me. I don't remember those games very well (Parma against PSV), but I remember him as a player, an excellent professional, full of quality. The term "fanatic" I didn't understand it very well, but aggressive in the way he played, yes, he had aggressiveness in his movements, aggressiveness in the way he tried to score goals... because I was a winger, don't forget. Sometimes they talk about me as if I were a defender who only wanted to help them. I saw legs... (laughs) I was a winger, and at Parma I was even a winger. I played as a striker."
"I am pleased with these compliments. Now we have different roles. É It is this dedication, both as players and coaches, this passion, that has brought us to this point. The biggest club competition in the world."
PROBABLE SCALATIONS
Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, João Pedro, David Carmo and Wendell; Varela, Nico González and Romario; Taremi, Evanílson and Pepê.
GREATEST CHAMPIONS!
Real Madrid is It is the most successful club in the history of the Champions League, with an impressive number of titles. Until As of 2021, they had won the tournament 14 times, including a string of consecutive victories during the 1950s.
Milan is It is another Italian club that has had notable success in the Champions League. They have won the title seven times to date. 2021, including a phase of dominance in the 1980s and 1990s.
Barcelona is is known for its stellar team and technical skills. They have won the tournament six times so far. 2021, with emphasis on its victories in the 2010s.
Bayern Munich is It is one of the most powerful clubs in Germany and has won the Champions League six times to date. 2021, including recent victories. Liverpool (England) - Liverpool is It is a famous English club and has won the Champions League six times so far. 2021, with memorable victories, including that of 2019.
VACANCIES!
In addition to the glory of winning the tournament, the champion team You also earn the right to represent Europe in the FIFA Club World Cup, where you compete against the best teams from other confederations.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!
The Champions League begins with a group stage, in which 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Each team plays against the other three in its group, and the top two from each group advance to the knockout stage. From there, teams compete in knockout games, including round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finally the grand final.