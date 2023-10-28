Leeds vs Huddersfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Leeds vs Huddersfield Live Score Here
SPEAK UP, DARREN MOORE!
"I understand that, because obviously we cling to the score, but we can't cry over spilled milk. There is no There's nothing any of us can do about the middle of the week. My mindset is always look ahead.
"I live in Huddersfield now and have the opportunity to talk to people in the area. This allows me to understand the fans, the club, the history, the tradition and what a confrontation like this means. From an educational point of view, these experiences also help. So I understand what it is. and the passion that permeates the city, and I am grateful for the messages from the fans."
"No one needs to tell us - we have local players and staff who understand and emphasize how important it is to play. for Huddersfield Town. É It's my job to make sure we approach it professionally.
"É a wonderful test. If I could pick one game to come out of retirement, I'd love to play in this matchup - but I have the next best thing, which is: be in the technical area."
"Own goals happen and then there are lapses of concentration at set pieces. When we analyzed the shots and entries into the area... we had chances to score and we simply didn't take advantage of them. We had more than our fair share of chances to score goals, but we obviously know that goals change games.
"We need to learn how to deal with situations like this and remain in control of the situation. That was it, really, maintaining and staying in control. In the previous game, we took the lead with two goals, then we saw the other side too. I don’t blame individuals, but it’s a problem. learning at the moment, because there will be games in which you You'll fall behind on the scoreboard early, no matter how much you don't want to.
"We will learn from this situation, no matter how much we don't want to go through it."
"I played at Elland Road a few times. É It's a great arena to play football, but I'm looking forward to getting back there again. as a coach and take Huddersfield Town to the next level. there."
"That gives It's an added twist to the game, so I'm really looking forward to it.
"Only I care about Huddersfield Town fans because they connect with us as a football club. É It's fantastic that we have exhausted the visitor section and want to focus on the game and what's happening in the field. in our field. We want to be super competitive in the game."
[Do you want to take the emotion out of it?] "Yes and no, because we want to play the match and not the occasion, but sometimes this is part of football and adds to the game . We need to make sure we play to the best of our ability, and that doesn't change tomorrow."
"We prepared the boys and got them ready for this game.
"Jack was wearing this protective boot as he took precautions." He got kicked and had a little swelling, but it's fine. It's more of a protective measure than anything.
[Available for selection?] "I haven't selected the team yet, but I understand what you're saying. I mean - yes.
[Pressed again later in the press conference] "He'll need to do it again. be evaluated by physiotherapists.
"None of the injured players will be able to play. available."
RULES
LEEDS!
SPEAK UP, DANIEL FARK!
“Obviously it’s just three points, the same value for the table as every other game, but yes, you’ wants to have that special atmosphere and rivalry."
“I think it's very important in this game to be even a little more motivated, both teams want to be successful."
“Especially I also think that Huddersfield, perhaps after a difficult last game, have the chance to change the whole atmosphere, so I think they will come very motivated."< /p>
“But so are we. É It's important that we enter this derby fully motivated, because we want to be successful."
“I have enough experience to know what it means to be present at a local derby and I am fully aware of what it means to be part of a local derby. It's an important game for us."
“The most important topic after a setback [losing to Stoke midweek] is: react in the right way and ensure there are no consecutive defeats."
“This is What have we done so far? now and it is That's why we are highly motivated to show a reaction tomorrow; and win the points.”
CHAMPIONS!
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times. The list of competition champions is: extensive. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.
FORMAT!
A 121ª edition of the second division of English football, the 32nd edition of the second division of English football. Under the current format, it starts on August 4th and runs until the end of August. May 4, 2024.