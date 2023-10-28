Leeds vs Huddersfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
SPEAK UP, DARREN MOORE!

"These are the games that, when we were young, we dreamed of playing. I can relate to this as I was a child who dreamed of becoming a professional football player."

"I understand that, because obviously we cling to the score, but we can't cry over spilled milk. There is no There's nothing any of us can do about the middle of the week. My mindset is always look ahead.

"I live in Huddersfield now and have the opportunity to talk to people in the area. This allows me to understand the fans, the club, the history, the tradition and what a confrontation like this means. From an educational point of view, these experiences also help. So I understand what it is. and the passion that permeates the city, and I am grateful for the messages from the fans."

"No one needs to tell us - we have local players and staff who understand and emphasize how important it is to play. for Huddersfield Town. É It's my job to make sure we approach it professionally.

"É a wonderful test. If I could pick one game to come out of retirement, I'd love to play in this matchup - but I have the next best thing, which is: be in the technical area."

"Own goals happen and then there are lapses of concentration at set pieces. When we analyzed the shots and entries into the area... we had chances to score and we simply didn't take advantage of them. We had more than our fair share of chances to score goals, but we obviously know that goals change games.

"We need to learn how to deal with situations like this and remain in control of the situation. That was it, really, maintaining and staying in control. In the previous game, we took the lead with two goals, then we saw the other side too. I don’t blame individuals, but it’s a problem. learning at the moment, because there will be games in which you You'll fall behind on the scoreboard early, no matter how much you don't want to.

"We will learn from this situation, no matter how much we don't want to go through it."

"I played at Elland Road a few times. É It's a great arena to play football, but I'm looking forward to getting back there again. as a coach and take Huddersfield Town to the next level. there."

"That gives It's an added twist to the game, so I'm really looking forward to it.

"Only I care about Huddersfield Town fans because they connect with us as a football club. É It's fantastic that we have exhausted the visitor section and want to focus on the game and what's happening in the field. in our field. We want to be super competitive in the game."

[Do you want to take the emotion out of it?] "Yes and no, because we want to play the match and not the occasion, but sometimes this is part of football and adds to the game . We need to make sure we play to the best of our ability, and that doesn't change tomorrow."

"We prepared the boys and got them ready for this game.

"Jack was wearing this protective boot as he took precautions." He got kicked and had a little swelling, but it's fine. It's more of a protective measure than anything.

[Available for selection?] "I haven't selected the team yet, but I understand what you're saying. I mean - yes.

[Pressed again later in the press conference] "He'll need to do it again. be evaluated by physiotherapists.

"None of the injured players will be able to play. available."

RULES

The two best teams at the end of each season are automatically promoted to the next division. Premier League, while teams finishing third to sixth place compete in a playoff to determine the third promoted team. The three worst teams at the bottom of the table are relegated to EFL League One, the third division of English football.
LEEDS!

SPEAK UP, DANIEL FARK!

“If you’ If you don't feel that extra motivation for a local classic then we have a problem, it's a problem. an important game for the club and the fans."

“Obviously it’s just three points, the same value for the table as every other game, but yes, you’ wants to have that special atmosphere and rivalry."

“I think it's very important in this game to be even a little more motivated, both teams want to be successful."

“Especially I also think that Huddersfield, perhaps after a difficult last game, have the chance to change the whole atmosphere, so I think they will come very motivated."< /p>

“But so are we. É It's important that we enter this derby fully motivated, because we want to be successful."

“I have enough experience to know what it means to be present at a local derby and I am fully aware of what it means to be part of a local derby. It's an important game for us."

“The most important topic after a setback [losing to Stoke midweek] is: react in the right way and ensure there are no consecutive defeats."

“This is What have we done so far? now and it is That's why we are highly motivated to show a reaction tomorrow; and win the points.”

CHAMPIONS!

Manchester City and Leicester City are the biggest champions of the tournament. City, current champions of the Champions League, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times each.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times. The list of competition champions is: extensive. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.

FORMAT!

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday were promoted from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds were relegated from the first division. Two teams go directly to the Premier League, while four compete for the last spot in a knockout manner, with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams are relegated to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.

A 121ª edition of the second division of English football, the 32nd edition of the second division of English football. Under the current format, it starts on August 4th and runs until the end of August. May 4, 2024.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The EFL Championship is It is the second biggest national championship in England, behind the Premier League. The tournament was remodeled in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league alongside the Football League. federation that organizes national leagues. The second division changed its name three times: Football League Second Division (1892–1992), Football League First Division (1992–2004) and Football League Championship (2004–2016). England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, who were champions of the first division 19 times, were the second winners in the league's history.
The game will be played at Elland Road

The Leeds vs Huddersfield game will be played at Elland Road, with a capacity of 37.890 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Championship: Leeds vs Huddersfield live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
