Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United: EFL Championship Match
Image: Twitter Sheffield Wednesday

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United live, as well as the latest information from Hillsborough Stadium.
The Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United?

This is the kick-off time for the Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United match on October 29, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Key player at Rotherham United

One of the players to keep in mind in Rotherham United is Jordan Hugill, the 31 year old center forward born in England, has played 12 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Norwich City, Preston North End and Southampton.
Key player at Sheffield Wednesday

One of the most outstanding players in Sheffield Wednesday is Barry Bannan, the 33-year-old Scottish-born central midfielder, has played nine games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches he already has one assist and one goal, this one against Cardiff City.
History Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United

In total, the two sides have met 33 times, Sheffield Wednesday dominates the record with 14 wins, there have been seven draws and Rotherham United have won 12 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sheffield Wednesday with 53 goals to Rotherham United's 42.
Actuality - Rotherham United

Rotherham United has been developing a very bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 12 games, is in the 22nd position of the standings with nine points, this was achieved after winning two games, drawing three and losing seven, leaving a goal difference of -10, this after scoring 12 goals and conceding 22.
  • Last five matches

Rotherham United 1 - 1 Preston North End
Cardiff City 2 - 0 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 1 - 2 Bristol City
Sothampton 1 - 1 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 2 - 0 Coventry City

Actuality - Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday has had a very bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 13 matches they are in the 24th position in the standings with three points, this score was achieved after not winning any match, drawing three and losing 10, in addition they have scored five goals and conceded 22, for a goal difference of -17.
  • Last five matches

Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 3 Sunderland AFC
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday 0 - 0 Huddersfield Town
Watford FC 1 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
Plymouth 3 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday

The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium

The match between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United will take place at Hillsborough Stadium in the city of Sheffield (England), the stadium is where Sheffield Wednesday Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1899 and has a capacity for approximately 39,800 spectators.
Image: es.soccerwiki.org
