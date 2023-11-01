Monterrey vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Monterrey vs Necaxa Live Score
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Monterrey vs Necaxa match for Liga MX
These are the game times and broadcast channels in various countries:
- Costa Rica: (9:05 pm): ViX
- Dominican Republic: (11:05 pm): ViX
- El Salvador: (9:05 pm): ViX
- Guatemala: (9:05 pm): ViX
- Honduras: (9:05 pm): ViX
- Mexico: (9:05 pm): TUDN, ViX
- Nicaragua: (9:05 pm): ViX
- Panama: (10:05 pm): ViX
- United States: (11:05 pm ET): TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
Facundo Batista: player to watch for Necaxa
Rogelio Funes Mori: player to watch for Monterrey
Latest games between Monterrey and Necaxa
The last match they played was in Clausura 2023, with the score: Monterrey 2-1 Necaxa.
Necaxa's latest lineup
E. Unsain, E. Martínez, A. Peña, A. Montes, J. Rodríguez, B. Garnica, F. Arce, A. Colorado, H. Jurado, E. Méndez, F. Batista.
Monterrey's latest lineup
E. Andrada, S. Medina, V. Guzmán, S. Vegas, J. Gallardo, L. Romo, J. González, A. González, J. Corona, R. Funes, M. Meza.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
- Central Referee: Oscar Mejía García
- Assistant 1: Michel Ricardo Espinoza Ávalos
- Assistant 2: Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales
- Fourth Referee: Gustavo Padilla Aguirre
- VAR: Diego Montaño Robles
- AVAR: José De Jesús Baños Caballero
The match will be played at the Estadio BBVA
This venue with a capacity of 53,500 was inaugurated in August 2015. As an additional fact, this stadium was chosen as one of the three Mexican venues where the 2026 World Cup will be played.
Necaxa: at the bottom of the table
Although they won their last match, they are located in 18th position. In 14 games played, they have only won two, drawn five and lost seven. They are almost eliminated from the tournament and are currently 16th in the quotient table.
Monterrey: eager to stay in the top positions
Of the 13 games they have played, they have won seven, drawn two and lost four. If they achieve victory today, they will not only maintain their position, but they will add more points and try to go for second place.
The activity continues!
Tonight, Monterrey and Necaxa will face each other from the BBVA Stadium, a match that belongs to Matchday 15 of the tournament.
Do not miss a detail of the match Monterrey vs Necaxa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.