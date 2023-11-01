Monterrey vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Photo: Club Necaxa

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:12 AMan hour ago

Follow here Monterrey vs Necaxa Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Necaxa live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the Estadio Universitario.

Do not miss a detail of the match Monterrey vs Necaxa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.

2:07 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Monterrey vs Necaxa match for Liga MX

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

These are the game times and broadcast channels in various countries:

 

  • Costa Rica: (9:05 pm): ViX
  • Dominican Republic: (11:05 pm): ViX
  • El Salvador: (9:05 pm): ViX
  • Guatemala: (9:05 pm): ViX
  • Honduras: (9:05 pm): ViX
  • Mexico: (9:05 pm): TUDN, ViX
  • Nicaragua: (9:05 pm): ViX
  • Panama: (10:05 pm): ViX
  • United States: (11:05 pm ET): TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
2:02 AMan hour ago

Facundo Batista: player to watch for Necaxa

Watch out for Facundo Batista for this match. The Uruguayan striker has four goals this season, his most recent was a penalty against Cruz Azul, and he could surprise us on this match.

We hope Batista has a good performance in today's game.

Photo: Mexsport
Photo: Mexsport
1:57 AMan hour ago

Rogelio Funes Mori: player to watch for Monterrey

Watch out for Rogelio Funes Mori for this match. The Argentine-Mexican striker is in a good moment. He has had goal involvements in his most recent games. Against Tijuana he scored a goal, against Juárez he scored a double, and he also scored against Puebla. In total this season he has five goals and two assists.

We hope Funes Mori will have a good performance in tonight's game.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
1:52 AMan hour ago

Latest games between Monterrey and Necaxa

Monterrey and Necaxa have played a total of 46 matches against each other; in which, La Pandilla has won 19 matches, 15 have ended in a draw and in 12 the victory has gone to the Rayos. The balance tips in favor of the Monterrey team.

The last match they played was in Clausura 2023, with the score: Monterrey 2-1 Necaxa.

1:47 AMan hour ago

Necaxa's latest lineup

This was Necaxa's most recent starting XI, in their match against Pumas:

E. Unsain, E. Martínez, A. Peña, A. Montes, J. Rodríguez, B. Garnica, F. Arce, A. Colorado, H. Jurado, E. Méndez, F. Batista.

1:42 AMan hour ago

Monterrey's latest lineup

This was Monterrey's most recent starting XI, in their match against America:

E. Andrada, S. Medina, V. Guzmán, S. Vegas, J. Gallardo, L. Romo, J. González, A. González, J. Corona, R. Funes, M. Meza.

1:37 AMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Para el encuentro de esta noche, el equipo arbitral estará integrado por:

 

  • Central Referee: Oscar Mejía García
  • Assistant 1: Michel Ricardo Espinoza Ávalos
  • Assistant 2: Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales
  • Fourth Referee: Gustavo Padilla Aguirre
  • VAR: Diego Montaño Robles
  • AVAR: José De Jesús Baños Caballero
1:32 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Estadio BBVA

The Estadio BBVA, known as The Steel Giant, is located in Guadalupe, Nuevo León.

This venue with a capacity of 53,500 was inaugurated in August 2015. As an additional fact, this stadium was chosen as one of the three Mexican venues where the 2026 World Cup will be played.

Foto: ArchDaily México
Photo: ArchDaily México
1:27 AM2 hours ago

Necaxa: at the bottom of the table

On the other hand we have the team from Aguascalientes, whose outlook does not look good at all.

Although they won their last match, they are located in 18th position. In 14 games played, they have only won two, drawn five and lost seven. They are almost eliminated from the tournament and are currently 16th in the quotient table.

1:22 AM2 hours ago

Monterrey: eager to stay in the top positions

Rayados are located in third place in the table, also they have a pending match (against Santos).

Of the 13 games they have played, they have won seven, drawn two and lost four. If they achieve victory today, they will not only maintain their position, but they will add more points and try to go for second place.

1:17 AM2 hours ago

The activity continues!

We have a double gameweek in the Liga MX, due to the recent FIFA Calendar played in October.

Tonight, Monterrey and Necaxa will face each other from the BBVA Stadium, a match that belongs to Matchday 15 of the tournament.

1:12 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Monterrey vs Necaxa Live Updates!

My name is Ramón Betech and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo