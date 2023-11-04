Swansea City vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Swansea City vs Sunderland match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Swansea City vs Sunderland of November 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 11:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Sunderland's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Anthony Patterson, Danny Ballard, Luke O'Nien, Pierre Ekwah, Niall Huggins, Trai Hume, Jobe Bellingham, Daniel Neil, Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Nazariy Rusyn.
Swansea City's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Carl Rushworth, Bashir Humphreys, Harry Darling, Josh Tymon, Harrison Ashby, Jamie Paterson, Charlie Patino, Matt Grimes, Jerry Yates, Jamal Lowe and Liam Cullen.
Sunderland players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Sunderland and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Swansea City. Player Jack Clarke (#20) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Daniel Neil (#24) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Anthony Patterson (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Sunderland in the tournament
Sunderland had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 14 of the tournament they have a total of 22 points with 7 games won, 1 tied and 6 lost. They are located in eighth position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Swansea City is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on October 28, 2023, they won 3-1 against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Swansea City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Swansea City and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Sunderland. The English player Jerry Yates (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Charlie Patino (#18) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 22-year-old goalkeeper Carl Rushworth (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Swansea City in the tournament
Swansea City have had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament table. Until week 14 of the tournament they have a total of 18 points after 5 games won, 3 tied and 6 lost. They are located in thirteenth position in the general table and if they want to steal twelfth place from Blackburn Rovers they will have to win the match. Their last game was on October 28, 2023, they won 1-0 against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Swansea.com Stadium is located in the city of Swansea, Wales. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 20,532 spectators. It was opened on 10 July 2005, cost £27 million to build and is currently the home of Swansea City.