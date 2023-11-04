Stoke City vs Cardiff LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Photo: Stoke City 

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:22 PM10 minutes ago

Follow here Stoke City vs Cardiff Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Stoke City vs Cardiff live, as well as the latest information from the Portman Road Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:17 PM15 minutes ago

How to watch Stoke City vs Cardiff Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: saturday, november 4th, 2023

USA Time: 11:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:12 PM20 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Stoke City vs Cardiff: match for the in Championship Match?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion: of saturday, november 4th, 2023, in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

saturday, november 4th, 2023

12:00 hrs

No transmission

Bolivia

saturday, november 4th, 2023

11:00 hrs

No transmission

Brazil

saturday, november 4th, 2023

12:00 hrs

No transmission

Chile

saturday, november 4th, 2023

12:00 hrs

No transmission

Colombia

saturday, november 4th, 2023

10:00 hrs

No transmission

Ecuador

saturday, november 4th, 2023

13:00 hrs

No transmission

Spain

saturday, november 4th, 2023

14:00 hrs

No transmission

Canada

saturday, november 4th, 2023

11:00 hrs

No transmission

USA

saturday, november 4th, 2023

11:00 hrs

No transmission

Mexico

saturday, november 4th, 2023

9:00 hrs

No transmission

Paraguay

saturday, november 4th, 2023

12:00 hrs

No transmission

Peru

saturday, november 4th, 2023

10:00 hrs

No transmission

Uruguay

saturday, november 4th, 2023

12:00 hrs

No transmission

Venezuela

saturday, november 4th, 2023

11:00 hrs

No transmission
11:07 PM25 minutes ago

Stoke players to watch

Andre Vidigal with 4 scores is the team's top scorer, followed by Mehdi Leris with goals. Daniel Johnson has 2 assists. Along with a three-way tie for leaders in assists with Sead Hakasabanovic, Ki-Jana Hoever and Ben Wilmot who have 2 assists.
11:02 PM30 minutes ago

Cardiff players to watch

For Cardiff we have Iké Ugbo with 3 goals, apart from Perry Ng not losing the race along with Aaron Ramsey with 3 goals, being the team's scorers. On the part of the assisters, Joe Ralls has 4 assists. Karlan Grant follows with 2.
10:57 PM35 minutes ago

Odds of victory

A possible victory for Stoke City is at 43%, a draw at 29% and a victory for Cardiff at 28%. Cardiff is in 6th position with 23 points, a victory would take them to the top 3. Stoke's victory takes them to a possible top 8. The odds in the betting system point to Stoke at 2.15 and Cardiff at 3.50.
10:52 PM40 minutes ago

How does Cardiff arrive?

Cardiff comes in sixth place with 23 points, 7 wins, 2 losses and 5 draws. Winning their last 2 games, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last 4 games. These 23 points have been of great help because they are only one point away from winning fourth position, a possible victory this week would give them 26 points and take them to fourth or third place, depending on whether Leeds, Southampton do not win or only add a point.

10:47 PMan hour ago

How does Stoke arrive?

Stoke City has just won its last 3 games, Sunderland, Leeds and Middlesbrough were the last rivals they defeated. They lost 2 consecutive weeks against Southhampton and Leicester City from there they recovered to form a more solid team. Reaching position 11 with 19 points, adding 6 wins, 1 draw and 7 losses with 16 goals for, 18 against. They are 3 points away from reaching 22, achieving being in the first 8.

10:42 PMan hour ago

How is the league?

The second division towards promotion to the top competition is very complicated and closed between two teams. Leicester City and apart from Ipswich Town.


Teams like Leeds and Southampton are still looking to enter the reclassification zone. Of the 24 teams, legendary teams such as QPR, Sheffield and Rotherham are at risk of going to the third division. Even with days ahead we still won't know who the champion team can be and who leaves the second division.

10:37 PMan hour ago

Where are you going to play?

The match will be played at the Bet 365 Stadium, home of Stoke City. With a capacity for 22,700 spectators. Located in Stoke-on Trent, England, with more than 26 years of existence. This property emerged in 1997, and in 2016 a historic deal was made to be called Bet 365 betting house, which owns the English club.
10:32 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Championship Match Stoke City vs Cardiff Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo