Porto vs Royal Antwerp LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Porto

How and where to watch the Porto vs Royal Antwerp match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Porto vs Royal Antwerp match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Royal Antwerp of 7th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3  pm: Star+

USA 4 pm ET: ViX,  Paramount+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 3 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

Speak, Mark van Bommel!

"Alderweireld is our captain, very important to us. He's had problems in a few games, I've spoken to him and I know his body well. I told him it wasn't wise to carry on like this. We've done some risky things at his age, but now I don't want to force it and lose him for a longer period. Jean Butez's wife is about to give birth, it could be from today to tomorrow and, being a stressful situation, it wasn't the right thing to bring him along. We don't want to take any risks.

The situation is difficult, last year we won the league, we achieved something fantastic. It makes no difference who we play, but we lost to Barcelona 5-0, we had a good first half against Shakhtar, but we ended up losing. We're learning. Against FC Porto, we played well in the first half, but in the second half FC Porto dominated. They scored 40 seconds into the second half... If you look at the goals we conceded, you can tell it's top-level soccer. I'm not saying we can't beat FC Porto, but losing 4-1 to them was a way of learning from the experience. Three defeats is a learning moment. Two consecutive defeats... Then it becomes difficult to motivate the players, to tell them that we're growing. It's not a linear thing. Opponents also adapt to our game, they'll do other things to win. We have to respond. We still have this game to play and that's why we're not going to deny that we've lost three times. We'll keep looking for the highest level. We have to improve. A long answer, wasn't it?

I don't notice that. In a little while we'll train in the stadium and we'll work on these details. It's not because Toby [Alderweireld] is injured that we're throwing in the towel."

Probable lineup for Royal Antwerp

Lammens; Bataille, De Laet, Coulibaly, Wijndal; Alhassan Yusuf, Vermeeren, Muja; Ekkelenkamp, Balikwisha, Janssen.
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"These things often happen in athletes' lives. We can and must all improve. It's demanding, but there's no direct problem with anyone. When there's an injury, we all take it upon ourselves. We control the visible training, but not the invisible [side]. There are situations that are not the fault of the medical department, the player or the coach. These are absolutely normal injuries for a footballer.

I'm demanding with myself first, and with all the departments. I mentioned the injured [in the rapid interview area] because that's what came to mind at the time, but it wasn't about Nélson Puga, the head of the medical department. There are demands here every day and I made them public. This is like talking about athletes. I know there are things you have to say in the locker room, but sometimes, for strategy and the way you lead, I think I have to do it publicly. I take on that responsibility.

Now, don't come on social media and tell me that the medical department is the one that gets the players to train and play. I've been here for many years and I don't need that. The biggest proof is that I had the chance to leave, but I didn't leave in a critical year. I could have left quietly and the [termination] clause would have been paid to FC Porto, but I have great respect for the president and the institution. I'm not here for the money".

Probable lineup for Porto

Diogo Costa; Jorge Sánchez, Pepe, David Carmo, João Mário; Varela, Eustáquio, Pepê, Francisco Conceição; Evanilson, Taremi
Classification

Reds

Royal Antwerp have no record in the competition. The Reds have lost every game and are in last place without a point.
Dragons

Porto have two wins and one defeat in the competition, giving them a 66% record. The Dragons are in second place in Group H with six points.
Eye on the game

Porto vs Royal Antwerp live this Tuesday (7), at the Dragon Stadium at 4 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 4th round of the competition.
