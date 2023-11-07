Porto vs Royal Antwerp LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Porto vs Royal Antwerp match live?
What time is Porto vs Royal Antwerp match for Champions League?
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 4 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Mark van Bommel!
The situation is difficult, last year we won the league, we achieved something fantastic. It makes no difference who we play, but we lost to Barcelona 5-0, we had a good first half against Shakhtar, but we ended up losing. We're learning. Against FC Porto, we played well in the first half, but in the second half FC Porto dominated. They scored 40 seconds into the second half... If you look at the goals we conceded, you can tell it's top-level soccer. I'm not saying we can't beat FC Porto, but losing 4-1 to them was a way of learning from the experience. Three defeats is a learning moment. Two consecutive defeats... Then it becomes difficult to motivate the players, to tell them that we're growing. It's not a linear thing. Opponents also adapt to our game, they'll do other things to win. We have to respond. We still have this game to play and that's why we're not going to deny that we've lost three times. We'll keep looking for the highest level. We have to improve. A long answer, wasn't it?
I don't notice that. In a little while we'll train in the stadium and we'll work on these details. It's not because Toby [Alderweireld] is injured that we're throwing in the towel."
Probable lineup for Royal Antwerp
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
I'm demanding with myself first, and with all the departments. I mentioned the injured [in the rapid interview area] because that's what came to mind at the time, but it wasn't about Nélson Puga, the head of the medical department. There are demands here every day and I made them public. This is like talking about athletes. I know there are things you have to say in the locker room, but sometimes, for strategy and the way you lead, I think I have to do it publicly. I take on that responsibility.
Now, don't come on social media and tell me that the medical department is the one that gets the players to train and play. I've been here for many years and I don't need that. The biggest proof is that I had the chance to leave, but I didn't leave in a critical year. I could have left quietly and the [termination] clause would have been paid to FC Porto, but I have great respect for the president and the institution. I'm not here for the money".
