Swansea vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Swansea vs Hull City on TV in real time?
When is the Swansea vs Hull City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Hull's probable line-up
Swansea's probable line-up
Hull City performance
They have picked up some notable defeats after knocking out league leaders Leicester at the King Power Stadium earlier in the campaign. Of their seven league wins this season, four have come away from home.
Michel Duff
"The international break was challenging with players out injured and a number away with their countries, but we put plenty of hard work in to prepare ourselves for this game, which starts a hectic period with a busy festive schedule fast approaching and no further international break until late March."
Hull City
The attack has been Hull City's strong point, scoring an average of 1.63 goals per game. - However, the defense still needs improvement, conceding an average of 1.63 goals per game. - Away from home, the team has performed consistently well, winning 4, drawing 4 and losing 1.
In the pre-match poll, Swansea City have an expected goals (xG) value of 1.23, as do Hull City. With a total of 2.46 for both teams combined, we can expect a balanced game with chances for both sides.
Swansea City
Swansea City: - Swansea City have taken 19 points from their 16 games this season. - Despite occupying 17th place in the table, the team has shown some recent improvement. - Swansea City's playing strategy has been efficient, resulting in an average of 1.13 points per game. - The defense has been the team's weak point, conceding an average of 1.19 goals per game. - However, the team has been solid in its home games, with a total of 2 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats.
TIME AND PLACE!
The home side have the 14th best attacking record in England. Swansea City have scored 22 times in their 16 games so far, which is an average of 1.38 goals per game.
With an average of 1.38 goals scored per game this season in England - 2nd Division, how far can this team's attack go? Hull City have scored 22 goals in 16 matches so far this season. That makes them the 15th best attacking team in the league.
The match takes place in England's Championship on November 25, 2023 at the Swansea Stadium in Swansea, Wales
Championship
Date: November 25, 2023
Time: 12pm
Venue: Swansea Stadium, Swansea, Wales
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil