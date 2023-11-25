Swansea vs Hull City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Foto: Hull City

Where and how to watch Swansea vs Hull City on TV in real time?

Swansea - Hull City

Championship

Date: November 25, 2023

Time: 12pm

Venue: Swansea Stadium, Swansea, Wales

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the Swansea vs Hull City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Swansea and Hull City kicks off at 11 am ET at the Swansea Stadium in Swansea, Wales, in the 17th round of the Championship 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Hull's probable line-up

Allsop; Christie, McLoughlin, Jones, Vinagre; Seri, Morton; Slater, Traore, Philogene; Connolly.
Swansea's probable line-up

Rushworth, Darling, Cabango, Wood, Ashby, Fulton, Grimes, Cooper, Key, Piroe e Yates.
Hull City performance

Up and down. The Tigers aren't too far away from the playoffs, but they probably haven't found the consistency they wanted, although there have been encouraging signs with a run of three wins in their last four games.

They have picked up some notable defeats after knocking out league leaders Leicester at the King Power Stadium earlier in the campaign. Of their seven league wins this season, four have come away from home.

Michel Duff

"We started and finished the game well at Portman Road, and were pushing for an equaliser in the final moments despite playing with 10 men. There was no questioning the attitude of the players, but ultimately we did pay for some costly errors, which were uncharacteristic of us when you look at many of our recent performances."

"The international break was challenging with players out injured and a number away with their countries, but we put plenty of hard work in to prepare ourselves for this game, which starts a hectic period with a busy festive schedule fast approaching and no further international break until late March."

Hull City

Hull City are in 8th place in the table with 26 points from 16 games. - The team averages 1.63 points per game, which can be considered a good performance.

The attack has been Hull City's strong point, scoring an average of 1.63 goals per game. - However, the defense still needs improvement, conceding an average of 1.63 goals per game. - Away from home, the team has performed consistently well, winning 4, drawing 4 and losing 1.

In the pre-match poll, Swansea City have an expected goals (xG) value of 1.23, as do Hull City. With a total of 2.46 for both teams combined, we can expect a balanced game with chances for both sides.

Hull City

 

Swansea City

Swansea City come into this match with an average points per game of 1.13, while Hull City have an average of 1.63. Both teams are performing reasonably well so far, which makes this match particularly interesting. 

Swansea City: - Swansea City have taken 19 points from their 16 games this season. - Despite occupying 17th place in the table, the team has shown some recent improvement. - Swansea City's playing strategy has been efficient, resulting in an average of 1.13 points per game. - The defense has been the team's weak point, conceding an average of 1.19 goals per game. - However, the team has been solid in its home games, with a total of 2 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Swansea and Hull City is valid for the 17th round of the Championship 2023/24.

The home side have the 14th best attacking record in England. Swansea City have scored 22 times in their 16 games so far, which is an average of 1.38 goals per game.

With an average of 1.38 goals scored per game this season in England - 2nd Division, how far can this team's attack go? Hull City have scored 22 goals in 16 matches so far this season. That makes them the 15th best attacking team in the league. 

The match takes place in England's Championship on November 25, 2023 at the Swansea Stadium in Swansea, Wales

Welcome to the Swansea vs Hull City live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Championship match between two teams: Hull City on one side. On the other is Swansea City. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
