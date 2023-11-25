Huddersfield vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Where and how to watch Huddersfield vs Southampton online live stream

The match will not be broadcasted on TV or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - Southampton

Adam Armstrong, English player is the key player for Russell Martin's team, he has played 16 league games, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists. He is second in the scoring charts of the championship and is equal in the first place among the most productive players with 12 goal participations for his team.
Key player - Huddersfield Town

Michał Helik, Polish footballer is the key player for Darren Moore's team, he has played 16 league games, scoring 4 goals and no assists. 
Head to head: Huddersfield vs Southampton

This Saturday's match will be the 30th duel between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 13 wins for Southampton against 11 for Huddersfield, in addition to 5 draws.
Southampton are looking to break into the top 3 in the Championship.

Saints have a shot at third place, Soton will try to beat Leeds this Saturday, and try to get closer to the Championship leaders. The mission of promotion seems far away, but the club wants to get back to the Premier League quickly.

This from Russell Martin in the build-up to this game: "I think we're in a pretty good place, a better place than maybe we thought we would be [after the international break], so everyone has come back relatively fit and the guys who have been here are closer to being fitter than they were two weeks ago."

Huddersfield on a mission to stop the Saints

The local team has been involved again in the fight for not being relegated and must take advantage of this kind of matches to get key points to avoid relegation. A win against a team like Soton would give Huddersfield the chance to take a breath of fresh air and get out of the uncomfortable position in which they find themselves.

Darren Moore, local coach, talked about the team's preparation during the last two weeks: "We wanted to give our players game and volume, we had friendly games between us, and a game with a Premier League team which allowed us to gauge our level."

Championship on fire

Both Southampton FC and Huddersfield Town have been involved in different struggles for most of the season, the Saints have been in the playoffs, while the Terries have been at the bottom of the Championship. 
The Stadium

The John Smith Stadium is the home of Huddersfield Town Football Club and Huddersfield Giants. The stadium was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 24500 spectators.
Photo: Huddersfield Town

Welcome

Welcome to the Huddersfield vs Southampton live stream, corresponding to the 17th round of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the John Smith Stadium, at 9:00 am.
