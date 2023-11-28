France vs Mali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match France vs Mali in U-17 World Cup?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player from Mali
Ibrahim Diarra, a 16-year-old striker, is one of the most outstanding players at the U-17 World Cup. He was key in all of his team's matches and already has three goals and three assists. He has scored in the last three games, most recently against Morocco, a decisive goal to put Mali in the semifinals.
Watch out for this player from France
Joan Lenny Yannis Tincres, striker playing for Monaco U-19. He has six goals in nine games this season. He has scored three goals in five games in this U-17 World Cup. He closed the group stage by scoring a brace against the United States. In the round of 16, he came on in stoppage time for the penalty shootout and converted his penalty kick. He was a starter in the quarterfinals and played 70 minutes.
How does Mali arrive?
The Mali team arrives after playing in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished fourth after losing to Morocco in the semifinal and to Burkina Faso in the fight for third place. In the World Cup they performed well in the group stage, beating Canada and Uzbekistan, but lost to Spain. In the round of 16 they overwhelmed Mexico 5-0, while in the quarterfinals they suffered more in the African duel against Morocco, but managed to win with a solitary goal by Ibrahim Diarra.
How does France arrive?
The French National Team arrives after doing well in the U-17 European Championship held last June where they reached the final. However, they lost against Germany and remained as runners-up. The final was decided in the penalty shootout after 12 kicks in total. In the last edition, the French team finished third after losing to Brazil. In addition, they already have 1 World Cup in this category, which they won 22 years ago, in 2001. In this World Cup they have achieved a full of victories in the group stage, reaching the round of 16 as first of the group. In the round of 16 they defeated Senegal in a penalty shootout. In the quarterfinals they beat Uzbekistan with Bouneb scoring a late goal. They have scored eight goals and conceded zero after the first four matches.
Background
This will be the first time that the U-17 teams of France and Mali will meet in history and for the first time in a world championship.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Manaham Stadium, located in Surakarta, Indonesia. The stadium was inaugurated in February 1998 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
France and Mali meet in the second semifinal of the U-17 World Cup in search of reaching the final
