Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
How and where to watch the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp of 28th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:45 pm: HBO Max

Bolivia 1:45 pm: HBO Max

Brazil 2:45 pm: HBO Max

Chile 1:45 pm: HBO Max

Colombia 12:45 pm: HBO Max

Ecuador 12:45 pm: HBO Max

USA 1:45 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 12:45 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 1:45 pm: HBO Max

Peru 12:45 pm: HBO Max

Uruguay 2:45 pm: HBO Max

Venezuela 1:45 pm: HBO Max

Antwerp's situation

Antwerp have no chance of progressing to the Champions League knockout stage. However, they can still dream. If they beat Shakhtar to stay in the fight for third place. Mark van Bommel won't be able to count on his team for the match:  Engels, Keita, Ondrejka, Valencia.
Speak, Marino Pusic!

"It's actually very simple, because each game has its story. That's the first thing. Each competition has its own energy and objective. It's important for me and the team. We had a draw and a defeat in those games, but we could We could have won both easily if we finished all our attacks and converted all our chances. Sometimes if you don't do that you can draw or lose a match. For me it's all part of the game. The most important part is how we played. And we played very well, especially in the last game, we created a lot of scoring chances. Sometimes we needed a little luck to convert one of the opportunities in time, to change the momentum of the game and win. I'm not satisfied with the result, but I'm quite satisfied with the way we played and what we were able to show. He has worked hard to come back from his injury and has already done several sessions with us. Slowly but surely, he is returning to group training and getting ready to play some time. Artem will be in the squad tomorrow and during the game we will decide whether we need him or not. But I'm really happy that he's coming back. Like I said, we don't take any chances. Football is like that sometimes, you know. I'm happy with the way we played, the opportunities we created – it was very good for our team. We didn't finish our attacks, so we tied. But it was a good draw. We weren't satisfied with the final result, but the way we played, how many chances we created – it was very good. Sometimes you need to convert one of those chances to score even more goals. People talked about a lot of things after this game, but for me the main thing is the way we played. Each game has its own energy, its own characteristic. We always try to find a way to win, but with our own strategy. It's bad when you don't create anything, but we create a lot. We were in a position to do something more than we did forty times. It's also important to me. I praised my team after the game, especially for the way they played, their energy, their discipline. Everything was almost perfect except the score. I agree with you on this.. When the player leaves ten minutes after the start of the match, the situation may seem serious, but according to the initial information, the injury is not that serious. He could return to the team in two or three weeks. We're glad it didn't take long. We also had several other injuries after that game because our players had to endure some serious attacks. But fortunately, except Konoplia, everyone is ready to play in the starting lineup tomorrow.”
Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar's situation

Shakhtar can't finish in the top two if they lose to Antwerpe if the other game ends in a draw. Marino Pusic has a few absentees: Konoplia, Chygrynskiy, Nazaryna and Shved.
Reds

Royal Antwerp have become a punching bag and haven't won any of their last four games. With a zero record, the Reds are in last place in Group H, still without a point.
Miners

With a 50% record, Shakhtar Donetsk have two wins and two losses in the competition. The Miners are in third place with six points.
Volksparkstadion

The Volksparkstadion, located in Hamburg, Germany, is a soccer stadium that opened in 1953. As the home of Hamburg SV, one of Germany's oldest and most prestigious clubs, the stadium has played a significant role in the history of sport in the region.

Over the years, the Volksparkstadion has undergone several renovations to bring it up to modern standards and increase its capacity. With space for more than 57,000 spectators at soccer matches, the stadium also hosts other sporting events, concerts and cultural activities.

The Volksparkstadion hosted several important matches at the 2006 World Cup, including the opening game between Germany and Costa Rica. It was also the venue for matches in the 1988 European Championship, the 2005 Confederations Cup and the Champions League itself.

Eye on the game

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp live this Tuesday (28), at the Volksparkstadion at 1:45 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
