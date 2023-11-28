Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp match live?
What time is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Royal Antwerp match for Champions League?
Argentina 2:45 pm: HBO Max
Bolivia 1:45 pm: HBO Max
Brazil 2:45 pm: HBO Max
Chile 1:45 pm: HBO Max
Colombia 12:45 pm: HBO Max
Ecuador 12:45 pm: HBO Max
USA 1:45 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 12:45 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 1:45 pm: HBO Max
Peru 12:45 pm: HBO Max
Uruguay 2:45 pm: HBO Max
Venezuela 1:45 pm: HBO Max
Antwerp's situation
Speak, Marino Pusic!
Shakhtar's situation
Reds
Miners
Volksparkstadion
Over the years, the Volksparkstadion has undergone several renovations to bring it up to modern standards and increase its capacity. With space for more than 57,000 spectators at soccer matches, the stadium also hosts other sporting events, concerts and cultural activities.
The Volksparkstadion hosted several important matches at the 2006 World Cup, including the opening game between Germany and Costa Rica. It was also the venue for matches in the 1988 European Championship, the 2005 Confederations Cup and the Champions League itself.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!