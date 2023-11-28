Feyenoord vs Atletico de Madrid LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord vs Atletico de Madrid match.
What time is Feyenoord vs Atletico de Madrid match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord of 28th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 28, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 28, 2023
|
18:00
|
Bolivia
|
November 28, 2023
|
15:00
|
Brazil
|
November 28, 2023
|
18:00
|
Chile
|
November 28, 2023
|
18:00
|
Colombia
|
November 28, 2023
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
November 28, 2023
|
15:00
|
Spain
|
November 28, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
November 28, 2023
|
14:00
|
Peru
|
November 28, 2023
|
18:00
Watch out for this Feyenoord player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Feyenoord's iconic striker Santi Gimenez. The Mexican striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Santi Gimenez knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Feyenoord.
Feyenoord's final lineup:
J. Bijlow; Q. Hartman, D. Hancko, G. Trauner, L. Geertruida; Q. Maduro, M. Wieffer, I. Paixao, A. Jahanbakhsh; C. Stengs; S. Giménez.
Watch out for this Atletico de Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Atletico Madrid's iconic center forward, Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Alvaro Morata knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Atletico Madrid.
Atletico de Madrid's last lineup:
J. Oblak; A. Witsel, J. Giménez, Hermoso; N. Molina, R. De Paul, Koke, Saúl, R. Riquelme; A. Griezmann, Á. Morata.
Background:
Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord have met on only 2 occasions (1 win for the Spaniards, 1 win for the Dutch) where the scales remain tied. In goal scoring history, both teams are tied at 4-4 each. Their last meeting dates back to the group stage of the Champions League 23/24 where the colchoneros beat Feyenoord 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano.
About the Stadium
Feyenoord Stadium, also known as De Kuip, is the home stadium of the Feyenoord soccer club, located in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The stadium was inaugurated on March 27, 1937. Since then, it has been the home of Feyenoord, one of the most successful soccer clubs in the Netherlands. De Kuip is known for its classic design and has a capacity of around 51,117 spectators. The stadium has been renovated and modernized several times over the years to meet contemporary standards. It has hosted FIFA World Cup and European Championship matches in the past.
The top of the table must be secured
On the other hand, the pupils of Cholo Simeone have the mission clearer than water, they have to go to Rotterdam to get the three points if or if, in case of obtaining the victory, they could ensure one more day the leadership of the group and besides, they would be ensuring their qualification to the round of 16 of the Champions League, however, a draw or a defeat would put Atletico Madrid in nervousness because they would play the stay in Champions or Europa League in the last day.
They will fight to qualify
The current Dutch champion will seek to beat Atlético de Madrid in Dutch territory after having taken a bitter result in the first match played at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Feyenoord showed a great level of play but the lack of precision caused the match to slip through their hands. Now, they will have to get the three points and impose their home advantage if they want to think about advancing to the round of 16 of the Champions League, since a defeat could make them think about going to the Europa League and perhaps play all or nothing in the last matchday with Celtic.
The road to glory continues
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings them one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid match will be played at Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Feyenoord vs Atletico de Madrid!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.