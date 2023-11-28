Manchester City vs RB Leipzig LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Glenn Nyberg will be the referee for the match, with Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderwvist as assistants, all from Sweden. The VAR will be run by Alejandro Hernández, with Carlos de Cerro Grande as assistant, both from Spain.
Probable Leipzig
Leipztig's probable team for the match is: Blaswich, Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba and Raum; Xavi Simons, Schlager, Haidara and Forsberg; Openda and Poulsen.
Probable City
City's probable team for the match is: Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias and Gvardiol; Rodri and Akanji; Foden, Julian Álvarez, Bernardo Silva and Doku; Haaland.
Injuries
City will be without Kovacic, De Bruyne and Matheus Nunes, all injured. Leipzig, on the other hand, will be without Werner, Dani Olmo, Orban and Bitshiabu, who are also out through injury.
Marco Rose!
Marco Rose, Leipzig's coach, also spoke about what he expects from the match: "The aim is to take these things onto the pitch tomorrow. I'm talking about consistency and hunger. That's a benchmark of the highest level. How will we perform at that level? How will we approach the game against City? It doesn't help Xavi, Castello Jr. or Baumi if I tell them that we lost a lot here last year. It's a new Champions League season, a new team. We can do better tomorrow, but we also know it will be a big challenge. We're up against a confident team of excellent quality, but my team still wants to prove itself here and show what it's made of. I'm looking forward to seeing Erling and Josko again tomorrow. Obviously, I'm keeping an eye on Erling and I always laugh when he breaks one record after another. We have a good relationship, but we haven't seen each other for a long time. That's why I'm glad we have time to talk before tomorrow's match. Of course we're watching what Josko is doing. It was clear to me that he would adapt here with his quality. He plays more or less in a position between defender and full-back under Pep. He told me in the first game that it involves a lot of running. Josko is a very nice guy and a very good footballer - that's why he's adapted to City and has already integrated well here."
Guardiola!
Ahead of the match Guardiola spoke about absentees and the quest for qualification: "I'm not too optimistic about good news for the return of some people. We'll see this afternoon. I think it will be the same people who played against Liverpool. We have training now, but we'll see this afternoon. We'll do the second day of recovery. We're not going to think about doing anything. We have to win or draw. The first step towards qualification has been taken for both teams, and congratulations to Leipzig. But it's important to finish first, both for prestige and to have the second leg of the round of 16 at home. It's not decisive, but it gives us a slight advantage. The stadium is always full, and we have to play as well as possible and create as much as we can to excite our fans. The team is playing very well and tomorrow I hope the fans can come and enjoy the game."
Group G
In Champions League Group G, City lead the way with 12 points, three clear of Leipzig, while Red Star and Young Boys have just one point each. In the Premier League, City are in second place with 29 points, just one below Arsenal, one above Liverpool and Aston Villa, and two above Tottenham. In the Bundesliga, Leipzig are in fifth place with 23 points, three clear of Hoffenheim, one clear of Dortmund and four clear of Stuttgart.
Last Matches: Leipzig
RB Leipzig come into the match on the back of two wins and a defeat. On the seventh, away from home in the Champions League, they won 2-1 against Red Star, with goals from Xavi Simons and Openda, while Henrichs scored an own goal. On the 12th, at home, the win came 3-1 over Freiburg, with Xavi Simons opening the scoring, Rohl equalizing, Openda putting Leipzig ahead once again and Baumgaryner closing the account. On Saturday (25), Leipzig lost 2-1 to Wolfsburg, with goals from Wind and Rogério, while Poulsen pulled one back.
Last Matches: City
Manchester City come into the match with two draws and one win in their last games. On November 7, at home in the Champions League, they won 3-0 against Young Boys, with two goals from Haaland and one from Foden. On the 12th, away to Chelsea, it was a 4-4 draw, with goals from Haaland (2), Akanji and Rodri, while Thiago Silva, Sterling, Jackson and Palmer got the equalizer. And on Saturday (25), the tie was 1-1 at home to Liverpool, with Haaland opening the scoring and Alexander-Arnold equalizing.
