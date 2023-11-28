QPR vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for QPR vs Stoke City live, as well as the latest information from the Loftus Road Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch QPR vs Stoke City live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
QPR vs Stoke City can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
QPR vs Stoke City can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
Watch out for this Stoke City player
Andre Vidigal, midfielder. Stoke City has a lot of potential in its squad, players like Vidigal are the weight players and is becoming a reference in the offense, currently has scored 4 goals in 8 games and will be key for the following duels, the Protugues is performing acceptably and still has a lot to give.
Watch out for this QPR player
Kenneth Paal, defender. A player who has undoubtedly become indispensable in the current eleven, Paal has become a scorer defender and is currently the best scorer of the team with 3 goals in 17 games, QPR is not going through very pleasant moments and its position in the table reflects it, this player has already a great weight defending and being the scorer also becomes a great responsibility.
Looking for a response 🧐 pic.twitter.com/KwfTIXLilO— QPR FC (@QPR) November 25, 2023
Latest Stoke City lineup
Bonham, Hoever, McNally, Rose, Stevens, Pearson, Burger, Leris, Johnson, Joon-Ho, Gayle.
Latest QPR lineup
Begovic, Paal, Dunne, Cook, Kakay, Colback, Field, Dixon-Bonner, Chair, Dykes, Willock.
Background
Stoke 0-1 QPR
QPR 0-0 Stoke
Stoke 1-0 QPR
QPR 0-2 Stoke
Stoke 0-2 QPR
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Stoke City wants to continue climbing up the rankings
Stoke City went from being a regular team in mid-table in the Premier League to have a tragic relegation, their return to the Championship has not been the most pleasant, as it has not been close to promotion nor has been so competitive, their fans demand promotion because it is the main objective of being there, this team has not had a great season and has not been one of the worst, This team has not had a great season and has not been the worst, but it cannot console itself only with that, this team should look for more, because its current position, although it is not demanding it at all, it could score important points to climb to a better place, it does not require much for this team to climb positions and have the opportunity to get closer to the first places, but it needs continuity with victories.
QPR needs points
QPR is a team that was in the Premier League for the last time in the 2014-15 season, no doubt it is already a long period of absence, after their return to the Championship, the team has not had a great season that brings them closer to direct promotion, this season with already 17 games played, it does not seem that this is a good season, QPR has had a very bad season so far and only has 10 points, leaving them currently in the penultimate place, the situation is extreme, as they have only been able to win two games and are the second team with more defeats, accumulating 11, the team is still in time to avoid relegation, but they need to improve in the fastest way, maybe the winter market can help them, but while this comes, they can not afford to not add, their rival is not going the best either, and it can be said that they have suffered more, but this must be shown on the court.
Duel in the lower zone
The EFL Championship has a crucial duel to avoid falling behind in the table, two of the most traditional teams in England, face each other on matchday 18, two teams that used to be in the Premier League, now their present is much more complicated and will certainly want to get the three points, here could start a good streak to climb positions and get closer to mid-table, or else they will remain in the red zone.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the QPR vs Stoke City match, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at Loftus Road Stadium at 2:45 PM ET.