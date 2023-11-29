Sunderland vs Huddersfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Sunderland 

How and where to watch the Sunderland vs Huddersfield match live?

Star+

What time is Sunderland vs Huddersfield match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Sunderland vs Huddersfield of 29th November 2023 in several countries:

Speak, Darren Moore!

"That's why you talk about round pegs in round holes. I think we got that back, maybe with David Kasumu and Josh Koroma back: those players weren't playing in Hull. Maybe having Dell back in the last half, he wasn't playing in Hull.

So maybe when you look at that and take a breath, you probably think OK, those three players change the dynamic of the team - as will happen if Ben Wiles comes back, Danny Ward comes back, Lee Nicholls, Jack Rudoni, just to name a few.

When they all come back, they add something to the team and allow you to add a different dimension to the team: you have more options coming off the bench, you have all those different aspects that you can add to the team.

But currently where we are, in terms of what we have available and what we're dealing with at the moment, I'm very pleased for the players, I have to say. So I'm pleased for all of us at the soccer club, because seeing us all on the same page and getting that result, everyone can feel justly rewarded by that."

Speak, Mark Venus!

"Tony Mowbray has a chest infection, I hope he'll be with us and we need him there too. Burstow has trained for the last two or three days, so I think he'll be in the team.

Chris Rigg came back from the World Cup with England U17s and trained today. He's an amazing kid with a great attitude and he trains every day like he plays. 

He's part of the future, so we have to shape him and see what's best for him and that goes for all our young players."

Classification

Terriers

Huddersfield are in 21st place with 16 points, four more than the first team in the relegation zone. The Terriers are on the back of three defeats and two draws.
Black Cats

Sunderland are in ninth place on 26 points. The Black Cats have two wins, one draw and two defeats to their name.
Stadium of Light

The Stadium of Light is a soccer stadium located in the city of Sunderland, England. It is the home of Sunderland, located in Sunderland, in the north-east of England. Opened in 1997 to replace the old Roker Park, it has a capacity of around 48,707 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in England. It cost around 30 million euros to build. It is also the largest stadium in England outside the Premier League.

Situated next to the River Wear, the stadium offers fans a panoramic view. Its modern design features steel structures and stands on all sides. The name Stadium of Light reflects the club's futuristic vision and historical proximity to the region's coal mining industry.

As well as hosting Sunderland AFC matches, the Estádio da Luz is also used for various events, such as concerts and other sporting competitions.

Eye on the game

Sunderland vs Huddersfield live this Wednesday (29), at the Stadium of Light at 2:45 pm ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 18th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Sunderland vs Huddersfield Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
