Sunderland vs Huddersfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

How and where to watch the Sunderland vs Huddersfield match live?
What time is Sunderland vs Huddersfield match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star +
Chile 3:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star +
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Peru 2:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star +
Speak, Darren Moore!
So maybe when you look at that and take a breath, you probably think OK, those three players change the dynamic of the team - as will happen if Ben Wiles comes back, Danny Ward comes back, Lee Nicholls, Jack Rudoni, just to name a few.
When they all come back, they add something to the team and allow you to add a different dimension to the team: you have more options coming off the bench, you have all those different aspects that you can add to the team.
But currently where we are, in terms of what we have available and what we're dealing with at the moment, I'm very pleased for the players, I have to say. So I'm pleased for all of us at the soccer club, because seeing us all on the same page and getting that result, everyone can feel justly rewarded by that."
Speak, Mark Venus!
Chris Rigg came back from the World Cup with England U17s and trained today. He's an amazing kid with a great attitude and he trains every day like he plays.
He's part of the future, so we have to shape him and see what's best for him and that goes for all our young players."
Stadium of Light
Situated next to the River Wear, the stadium offers fans a panoramic view. Its modern design features steel structures and stands on all sides. The name Stadium of Light reflects the club's futuristic vision and historical proximity to the region's coal mining industry.
As well as hosting Sunderland AFC matches, the Estádio da Luz is also used for various events, such as concerts and other sporting competitions.
