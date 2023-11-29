Leeds United vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Leeds United vs Swansea City in a EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leeds United vs Swansea City match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Leeds United vs Swansea City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Swansea City of November 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 4:45 p.m.
Chile: 4:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 10:45 p.m. ET
Where and How Leeds United vs Swansea City Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
Watch out for this Leeds player
The 22 year old attacker from Holland, Crysencio Summerville has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
Crysencio Summerville, the attacker will play his fourteenth game in his club, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the English league and 3 assists, he currently has 7 goals in 14 games.
Watch out for this Swansea player
England attacker, 27 year old Jerry Yates has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Jerry Yates, the attacker will play his seventeenth game in his club, in the past he played 39 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in the English league and 4 assists, currently has 5 goals in 17 games.
How is Leeds coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Huddersfield Town, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Rotherham United 1 - 1 Leeds United, Nov. 24, 2023, English Championship
Leeds United 2 - 1 Plymouth Argyle, Nov. 11, 2023, English Championship
Leicester City 0 - 1 Leeds United, Nov. 3, 2023, England Championship
Leeds United 4 - 1 Huddersfield Town, Oct. 28, 2023, English Championship
Stoke City 1 - 0 Leeds United, Oct. 25, 2023, 2023, English Championship
How is Swansea coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Blackburn Rovers, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Swansea City 2 - 2 Hull City, Nov. 25, 2023, English Championship
Ipswich Town 3 - 2 Swansea City, Nov. 11, 2023, English Championship
Swansea City 0 - 0 Sunderland, Nov. 4, 2023, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Swansea City, Oct. 28, 2023, English Championship
Swansea City 0 - 1 Watford, Oct. 24, 2023, 2023, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Leeds United vs Swansea City. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 14:45.