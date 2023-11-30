Servette vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here the live score of the Swiss club Servette vs Italian club AS Roma. Everything you need to know about this match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Europa League season 2023-2024 is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Stade de Geneve Stadium, home of the Servette team. Don't miss a single detail of this Group G clash live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
Last lineup Servette
Frick, Bolla, Vouilloz, Severin, Mazikou, Stevanovic, Douline, Ondoua, Antunes, Crivelli, Guillemenot.
Last lineup AS Roma
Rui Patricio, Karsdorp, Cristante, Ndicka, Pellegrini, Llorente, Paredes, Paulo Dybala, Mancini, Spinazzola, Romelu Lukaku.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Servette vs Roma will be Daniel Stefanski; Dawid Golis first line; Michal Obukowicz, second line; Wojciech Myc, fourth assistant.
How are AS Roma coming into this match?
On the other hand, the squad led by Jose Mourinho, will be looking for the leadership of their sector so a victory is vital. Although in Serie A they are not doing very well as they are 11 points behind the leader (Inter), the team of La Loba wants to give a joy to their fans in the Europa League. With a balanced run in their last 5 matches (2 wins, 2 defeats and 1 draw), the Romans will want to repeat the dose against Servette that they already defeated on matchday 2 by a score of 4-0. In their most recent match, Roma won 3-1 against Udinese in Serie A. In the Europa League, the Italians returned home with a 2-0 defeat at Slavia Prague. They are currently in second place in their sector with 9 points, just like leaders Slavia Prague, but goal difference has the Romans in second place in Group G with three wins and one loss.
How are Servette coming into this match?
The Swiss team, coached by Rene Weiler, has had a rather irregular tournament in this Europa League season. However, in the Swiss domestic league, Servette is in third place in the overall standings and is only two points behind leaders Zurich. However, in this club tournament, they have struggled to show their best footballing level. Last matchday, the Swiss team won 2-1 against FC Sheriff with a comeback in the last minutes of the match. With a positive streak of seven matches without defeat (5 wins and 2 losses), the Swiss team wants to keep their streak going against a complicated opponent such as Roma, which is looking for the leadership. Servette is currently in third place in Group G with 4 points, the result of one win, one draw and two defeats in the competition.
Europa League Matchday 5
The best club tournaments are back after the FIFA break and, in this almost weekend, we continue with the soccer activity with the Europa League in its fifth matchday of Group G, where the Swiss team, Servette, and the Italian club, Roma, will face each other. The visitors want to aspire to the first place so a victory is important to achieve that goal, but on the other side are the locals who need the victory to avoid being out of the final phase of this season of Europa League.
The match will be played at the Stade de Geneve Stadium
The match between Servette and Roma will be played at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in the city of Lancy, Switzerland. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
