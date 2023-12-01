Argentina vs Mali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Mali live online
If you want to watch the Argentina vs Mali match live, it can be followed on television through FOX Sports
What time is the Argentina vs Mali match in the U-17 World Cup?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player from Mali
Ibrahim Diarra, a 16-year-old striker, is one of the most outstanding players at the U-17 World Cup. He was key in all of his team's matches and already has four goals and three assists. He has scored in the last four games. He scored a goal against France to put his country ahead and make them dream of reaching the final, but in the end it was not enough.
Watch out for this player from Argentina
Agustin Ruberto is the top scorer in this U-17 World Cup with eight goals in six matches. He has scored in all the matches of this tournament except for Brazil, where he contributed with an assist. He is currently playing for River Plate, as he is 17 years old. He comes in a great moment, as he scored a hat trick against Germany, but it was not enough for his team to reach the final.
How does Mali arrive?
The Mali team arrives after playing in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished fourth after losing to Morocco in the semifinal and to Burkina Faso in the fight for third place. In the World Cup they performed well in the group stage, beating Canada and Uzbekistan, but lost to Spain. In the round of 16 they overwhelmed Mexico 5-0, while in the quarterfinals they suffered more in the African duel against Morocco, but managed to win with a solitary goal by Ibrahim Diarra. In the semifinals they started ahead, but a sending-off changed the match and France turned the game around, leaving the African team out of the final.
How does Argentina arrive?
Argentina's national team qualified in April by finishing third in the South American championship with seven points. In the world championship they started with a 1-2 defeat against Senegal. However, they later defeated Japan 1-3 and Poland 0-4. With six points they were first in group D, with the same number of points as Senegal and Japan, but the goal difference was in favor of the South American team. In the round of 16, they overcame Venezuela and won 5-0. In the great classic against Brazil, who were the reigning champions, they won 3-0. In the semifinals, a 3-3 draw was settled in a penalty shootout and Germany qualified for the final.
Background
Argentina and Mali already know what it's like to face each other at the U-17 World Cup. That is if they faced each other 22 years ago. It happened in the quarterfinals in a match that ended with a 2-1 favorable result for Argentina. In that team there were Argentine players such as Carlos Tevez, Mascherano or Zabaleta.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Manaham Stadium, located in Surakarta, Indonesia. The stadium was inaugurated in February 1998 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Argentina and Mali will meet in the match for third place at the U-17 World Cup
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Argentina vs Mali in the U-17 World Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.