Betis vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Where and how to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid online live on Match day 16 of LaLiga 2023.
The Real Betis vs Real Madrid match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
The Real Betis vs Real Madrid match can be tuned in from the Blue To Go streams.
Other matches this Saturday in the 16th round of the Spanish League.
In addition to this match between Real Betis and Real Madrid, the matches Alavés vs Las Palmas, Villareal vs Real Sociedad and RCD Mallorca vs Sevilla FC, are the matches of the 16th round of the Spanish League tomorrow, without doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality who will be looking to give their best on this day.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 16 will be Cesar Soto Grado, who will have the task of bringing order to this match where three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the encounter between the two teams in this match day 16 of the Spanish League.
What time is Real Betis vs Real Madrid match day 16 of LaLiga 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Betis vs Real Madrid match on 9 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:15am
Bolivia: 11:15am
Brazil: 11:15am
Chile: 11:15am
Colombia: 11:15am
Ecuador: 11:15 a.m.
Spain: 19:15 hours
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 11:15 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:15 hours
Paraguay: 11:15am
Peru: 11:15am
Uruguay: 11:15am
Venezuela: 11:15am
Japan: 02:15 hours
India: 00:15 hours
Nigeria: 00:15 hours
South Africa: 01:15 hours
Australia: 04:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:15
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, including the Mexican Andres Guardado, who we will surely see as a starter in this match that promises to be one of the best in this 16th round of the Spanish League, with two teams full of illusion to make a great day in Spain.
Background
The record leans towards Real Madrid as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 wins for Los Merengues, 5 draws and only 3 victories for Betis, so tomorrow Real Madrid will come out as favorites to take 3 more points and continue with the winning streak and at the top, proving that it is one of the strongest clubs this year.
How is Real Madrid coming along?
Real Madrid is the current overall leader of the Spanish league and comes from defeating Granada 2-0 in a game where they were dominant and with a two-goal win they managed to consolidate themselves at the top of the table, they come into this match with a record of 12 wins, 2 draws and only one defeat, They will look to continue with the good streak and be able to defeat Betis away, a match that promises to be one of the best with two teams that are always very offensive and will look to go for everything in this match day 16, we expect a match full of intensity, goals and emotions, in this way the two teams arrive to this match.
How does Real Betis arrive?
Real Betis are coming off a 2-1 win over Villanovense in the Copa del Rey to qualify for the next round, while in LaLiga they are coming off a goalless draw in a tight game against Almeria, in the league table they are in 7th position with 25 points and a record of 6 wins, 7 draws and 2 defeats, A team that has been consistent but has not been able to get into European tournament positions with the help of their captain Andres Guardado, if they win tomorrow they could climb to 5th position, but they will face the current overall leader which is Real Madrid, they will have a very slight advantage that will be playing at home and with their fans at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, in this way Betis arrives to one more day in LaLiga.
