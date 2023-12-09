Cardiff vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Cardiff vs Millwall Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cardiff vs Millwall match.
How to watch Cardiff vs Millwall Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Cardiff vs Millwall live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
There have been 72 matches between Millwall and Cardiff in history, with 22 wins for Millwall, 21 for Cardiff and 29 draws. There have also been 54 Championship matches, with Millwall winning 17, Cardiff 13 and 24 draws. Cardiff have played Millwall 36 times at home, with 14 wins, 15 draws and seven defeats. In the Championship there have been 27 games,com nove vitórias, 12 empates e seis derrotas.
Probable Millwall
Millwall's probable team for the match is: Bialkowski, Leonard, Harding, Hutchinson and Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, Campbell and Honeyman; Flemming and Nisbet.
Probable Cardiff
Cardiff's probable team for the match is: Runarsson, Ng, Goutas, McGuinness and Collins; Wintle, Siopis, Ugbo, Colwill and Grant; Meite.
Returns!
Cardiff's starting line-up for the match is full strength, while Millwall have Cooper and Saville back from suspension.
Championship
Cardiff are in 11th place in the Championship with 27 points, level with Middlesbrough, Watford and Sunderland, as well as one point below Blackburn and Preston, one above Norwich and two above Coventry and Bristol. With 21 points Millwall are in 19th place, level on points with Swansea and Stoke, one above Huddersfield, one below Plymouth and two behind Birmingham.
Last Matches: Millwall
Millwall, on the other hand, have lost two and drawn one of their last games. On Saturday (25), they lost 3-0 at home to Coventry, with goals from Godden, Sakamoto and Sheaf. On Wednesday (29), the defeat was 3-1 away to Ipswich Town, with goals from Chaplin, Luongo and Broadhead, while Nisbet netted. And on Saturday (2), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Sunderland, with Nisbet opening the scoring and Clarke equalizing.
Last Matches: Cardiff
Cardiff come into the match on the back of one win and two defeats in recent games. On Saturday (25), away from home, they won 2-1 against Preston, with goals from Grant and Ugbo, turning the game around after Osmajic had opened the scoring. On Tuesday (28), at home, the defeat was 1-0 to West Bromwich, with a goal from Armiento. On Saturday (2), away from home, the defeat came 2-0 to Southampton, with two goals from Armstrong.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Cardiff vs Millwall Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.