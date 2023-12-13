Borussia Dortmund vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain match in the Champions League.
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain of December 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain live
The match will be broadcast on ViX.
If you want to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain in streaming, it will be tuned on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 6th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 1 win for Dortmund, 2 draws and 2 for PSG.
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund, Sep. 19, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund, Mar. 11, 2020, UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain, Feb. 18, 2020, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 0 - 0 Borussia Dortmund, Nov. 4, 2010, UEFA Europa League
Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain, Oct. 21, 2010, UEFA Europa League
Watch out for this PSG player
France striker, 24-year-old Kylian Mbappé has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
France striker, Kylian Mbappé, the midfielder will play his 15th game for his club, in the past he played 32 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 29 goals in the French league and 6 assists, he currently has 15 goals in 14 games, in the Champions League he has 3 goals in 5 games.
Watch out for this Dortmund player
Germany attacker, 30 year old Niclas Füllkrug has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Germany attacker Niclas Füllkrug, the attacker will play his 15th game for his club, in the past he played 30 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 16 goals in the German league and 5 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 14 games, in the Champions League he has 1 goal in 5 games.
How is Dortmund coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Borussia Monchengladbach, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 3 RB Leipzig, Dec. 9, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund, Dec. 6, 2023, German Cup
Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund, Dec. 3, 2023, German Bundesliga
AC Milan 1 - 3 Borussia Dortmund, Nov. 28, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Borussia Monchengladbach, Nov. 25, 2023, German Bundesliga
How is PSG coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-2 against AS Monaco, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 1 Nantes, Dec. 9, 2023, France Ligue 1
Le Havre AC 0 - 2 Paris Saint-Germain, Dec. 3, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 1 Newcastle United, Nov. 28, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 5 - 2 AS Monaco, Nov. 24, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 0 - 3 Paris Saint-Germain, Nov. 11, 2023, French Ligue 1
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match. The match will take place at Signal Iduna, at 15:00.