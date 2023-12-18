Sporting vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Sporting vs Porto match for Primeira Liga

Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"I've said a few times that it's a championship where we want to quickly have that consistency and solidity in winning points, because it's a championship where teams are going to lose some points. I think it's difficult to win. When I arrived at FC Porto, it was a year of a few defeats, and the gap was greater than it is today. Today it's difficult, the teams are well prepared at all levels. We're here, the first round isn't over yet. For some time, or a long time, this has been a marathon, as everyone says. This stage is going to be important for us.

Rúben [Amorim] is doing different things and the players are different too. We, the coaching staff, will evolve over time. This game will have its own story, its own life. It will certainly be different from all the others. That's what I expect and that's how we work. Soccer is all about constantly starting over. If we play the same team twice in a row, they're going to be different games. Even though they have the same players and coaches, they're different games.

Rúben has done a very good job, at a high level. They're top of the league, they've progressed to the next stage in Europe, and they're always very competitive games against a team that's done well in the market. Strengths... They have some, it's part of our strategy for the game to decipher them, so that we don't suffer from them and look at what Sporting don't do so well, because no team in the world is perfect. We'll try to win the game at Alvalade.

It's a different Sporting, honestly, with a striker of Paulinho's quality being on the bench means something. Often not starting... On the subject of starters and substitutes, which I call reinforcements, because they have to give something more to the team, I think Sporting is very balanced at all times of the game. It's a strong Sporting team, competing at a high level. That's been the case for a few years now. We're expecting Sporting to be very competitive, competent, with one or two deviations. But that's part of the strategy for our game. We look at our opponents to define some nuances, without forgetting the pillars of our team."

Porto's absentees

Pepe, Marcano and Gabriel Veron are in the medical department.
Speak, Rúben Amorim!

"It was a group stage in which we managed to qualify calmly, as we should have done. We only lost one game, which made all the difference. We should have won in Italy, but we didn't, and that was the difference. There was a big difference between the first two teams and the other two and it was important to emphasize that today. SK Sturm Graz didn't have many chances, we brought together a lot of players who haven't played as much and they're to be congratulated. We didn't achieve the main objective of first place, we finished second in the Europa League and we'll move on. We'll be ready for any opponent. We'll be able to beat either team on a good day and if we're doing well in the league. That's the focus: to do well in the domestic competitions in order to be on the outside in Europe."
Sporting's absentees

Jeremiah St. Juste, Iván Fresneda and Geny Catamo continued to undergo medical treatment.
With the same 79% record, Porto also have the same 31 points. The Dragons have won four and lost one of their last five games. However, they lose on goal difference.
With a 79% record, Sporting lead the way with 31 points. The Lions have won three and lost two.
Estádio José Alvalade

The José Alvalade Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Lisbon, Portugal. It is the home of Sporting Clube de Portugal, one of Portugal's three major soccer clubs. The stadium was inaugurated on August 6, 2003, replacing the old José Alvalade Stadium, which was demolished in 2002. The José Alvalade Stadium has a capacity of 50,095 people, all seated and covered. Named after José Alvalade, Sporting's founder in 1906, the stadium features a modern design and state-of-the-art facilities. 

Sporting, known as one of Portugal's "Big Three" clubs alongside Benfica and Porto, has its emblematic home in the stadium. Located in the Alvalade region, a residential and commercial area of Lisbon, the stadium is strategically positioned for easy access for fans. As well as hosting Sporting matches, José Alvalade has hosted international events, including Euro 2024, Champions and Europa League matches. Next to the stadium is the Sporting Academy, a training and education center for the club's young players. This academy plays a crucial role in developing talent for Sporting.

Eye on the game

Sporting vs Porto live this Monday (18), at the Estádio José Alvalade at 3:15 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 14th round of the competition.
