Inter vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

What time is Inter Milan vs Bologna in Coppa Italia?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
News - Bologna
Bologna are fourth in Serie A with 28 points and are currently in the UEFA Champions League places. Behind them, teams like Napoli and Fiorentina are lurking. They are in a good dynamic and have four consecutive matches without losing.
News - Inter Milan
With this match, Inter have now gone 15 games in a row without defeat. They have not lost since last September 27 where they lost 1-2 against Sassuolo. They are leaders of Serie A with 41 points and have taken advantage of Juventus' slip, so they are now four points ahead of the Turin team.
They are alive in all three competitions. In the Champions League they have known this week that their opponent will be Atletico Madrid.
Background
The Stadium