Inter vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match
Phioto: Getty Images

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter vs Bologna as well as the latest information from the Giuseppe Meazza.
Where to watch Inter Milan vs Bologna in Coppa Italia?

If you want to watch the Inter Milan vs Bologna match, it will be available on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

 

What time is Inter Milan vs Bologna in Coppa Italia?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Watch out for this Bologna player

Joshua Zirkzee, a 22-year-old striker. The Dutch player played in the youth ranks of Bayern Munich and even played for the first team. In his second season with the Italian club, he has scored eight goals and two assists in 17 games. Seven of those goals have come in Serie A. He has scored four goals in his last five games. He already knows what it's like to score in the Coppa Italia when he scored the 2-0 winner in the round of 32 against Cesena.

 

Watch out for this Inter Milan player

Lautaro Martínez has 17 goals and two assists in 22 games played this season. He has been involved in two of the last three matches he has played. The World Cup winner is the top scorer in Serie A with 15 goals and is six ahead of Berardi, who is in second place. Last season he scored three goals and an assist in the Coppa Italia.

 

News - Bologna

They have just won at home against AS Roma. In a match in which they were superior throughout the game to the team coached by Mourinho. Belotti had the first clear chance of the match, but it was saved by goalkeeper Ravaglia. They took the lead after a back pass from Ndoye to Nikola Moro, who sent the ball into the back of the net. At the start of the second half they extended their lead with Kristensen's own goal. The Danish defender attempted to clear the ball into his own net. They did not even suffer in the final stretch.

 

Bologna are fourth in Serie A with 28 points and are currently in the UEFA Champions League places. Behind them, teams like Napoli and Fiorentina are lurking. They are in a good dynamic and have four consecutive matches without losing.

News - Inter Milan

Inter Milan are coming off the back of a 2-0 win over Lazio this past weekend. Lautaro Martinez took advantage of a defensive mistake by the rival to put his team ahead. The Roman side had the chance to equalize, but what came was the second goal for Inzaghi's team with Thuram's goal. Lazzari's sending-off helped Inter to a comfortable finish without suffering. 

 

 With this match, Inter have now gone 15 games in a row without defeat. They have not lost since last September 27 where they lost 1-2 against Sassuolo. They are leaders of Serie A with 41 points and have taken advantage of Juventus' slip, so they are now four points ahead of the Turin team. 

 

They are alive in all three competitions. In the Champions League they have known this week that their opponent will be Atletico Madrid.

Background

The head-to-head record is in favor of Inter Milan, who have won 90 times, 49 times Bologna have won, while 40 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in October 2023, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Bologna have managed to win or draw in the last four clashes against the Milan team. They already met in 2017 in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia where Inter Milan won in extra time 3-2 against a Candreva goal.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, located in the city of Milan. It was inaugurated in September 1926 and has a capacity for 75817 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Inter Milan and Bologna will meet on Wednesday, December 20 in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.
